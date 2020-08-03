John Hume devoted his life to stopping those intent on achieving means through violence, says David Trimble

David Trimble has described John Hume as a man who devoted his life to stopping those who wanted to achieve their means through violence.

Both men shared the Nobel Peace Prize in October 1998, the year of the Good Friday Agreement (GFA), for their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Northern Ireland conflict.

Read More

Lord Trimble, a former First Minister, said the SDLP founding member and ex-leader has left a fitting legacy in his relentless advocacy for peace.

“He was a politician who devoted his life to dealing with the situations that we have here,” Lord Trimble told the Belfast Telegraph.

“One of the important things in that process was that from the very outset of the Troubles, John was opposed by those who wanted to achieve their means through violence and in that sense he was firmly attached to non-violence and to pursuing one’s objectives by normal political means.

“And that was right from the outset and those principles are the principles of the Belfast Agreement.

“That is his greatest gift to Northern Irish politics.”

Lord Trimble, who was UUP leader from 1995 to 2005, said the post-GFA era is a fitting testament to that political titan that was Mr Hume.

“His legacy is there in terms of what has been achieved since 1998,” the Conservative peer said.

“Up until then there had been lots of initiatives and attempts to deal with our problems, all of which failed to a greater or lesser extent, and the one thing that did succeed was the agreement of 1998.

“That agreement is still in effect and it is the bedrock of the political processes we now deal with.

“That doesn’t mean that everything in the garden is rosy.

Read More

“There are difficulties, there are ups and downs and that is part of political life, but that is his primary achievement and it’s something shared by all of those who were part of that process.”

Referring to the Nobel Peace Prize the GFA architects shared, Lord Trimble told how they celebrated together after accepting the prestigious accolade.

“When we came back to the hotel after the ceremony we found that the hotel had assumed rightly that we would want to relax and to celebrate the occasion...but they thought that the SDLP would want to do it in one room and that we’d want to do it in another room,” he said.

“But we said no, we’re going to relax together - and I thought it was a very clear indication about how we were going to proceed when it came to the implementation of the Agreement.”

The 75-year-old veteran politician said his fellow Nobel laureate had bequeathed an important lesson in politics to the Northern Ireland people.

“It would be good for people to remember those basic principles of pursuing your objectives by purely democratic means,” Lord Trimble said.

“That’s the bedrock of the Agreement.

“There is a clear relationship between those principles and I think that is what we should bear in mind going into the future.

“I know sometimes some people have forgotten what the basic principles were.

“They have also forgotten how progress was achieved and by whom it was achieved.

“But, nonetheless, one can be confident that the principles and the achievements that were made then haven’t disappeared and aren’t going to because they are and what always should be the bedrock of our political process.”