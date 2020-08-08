| 11.3°C Dublin

John Hume changed the way we think about ourselves

David Davin-Power

As leader of the SDLP, he worked tirelessly for peace but the barrage of criticism for opening talks with Gerry Adams would have a lasting impact. David Davin-Power remembers the mighty warrior whose greatest victory came at a huge personal price

Breakthrough: Gerry Adams, Albert Reynolds, and John Hume mark the IRA ceasefire at Government Building in Dublin in 1994.
Close

Breakthrough: Gerry Adams, Albert Reynolds, and John Hume mark the IRA ceasefire at Government Building in Dublin in 1994.

John Hume could be a tricky customer: his boundless confidence often appeared as a kind of egomania; his insistence on being heard could grate; his worries about his health, sadly ultimately borne out, were legendary.

All these qualities were accentuated as his dialogue with Gerry Adams gathered pace. In a sense there were two Humes: the breezy Europhile revelling in the political and social attractions that Strasbourg offered, and the brooding obsessive figure who increasingly emerged as the Hume-Adams talks progressed.

To understand his role in the eventual settlement that was the Good Friday Agreement, you have to consider the toll the contacts that led up to the deal exacted on him.

