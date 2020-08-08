John Hume could be a tricky customer: his boundless confidence often appeared as a kind of egomania; his insistence on being heard could grate; his worries about his health, sadly ultimately borne out, were legendary.

All these qualities were accentuated as his dialogue with Gerry Adams gathered pace. In a sense there were two Humes: the breezy Europhile revelling in the political and social attractions that Strasbourg offered, and the brooding obsessive figure who increasingly emerged as the Hume-Adams talks progressed.

To understand his role in the eventual settlement that was the Good Friday Agreement, you have to consider the toll the contacts that led up to the deal exacted on him.

The dialogue with Adams was conducted in secrecy, but that didn't protect the SDLP leader from criticism that was as egregious as it was dishonest. Attacks on his initiative from unionist politicians he could shrug off, but decades of positive and sometimes fawning coverage in the southern media had left him ill-prepared for the vitriolic commentary from papers that campaigned against the nascent peace process because it involved talking to Sinn Féin. This bewildered him and fed a streak of paranoia that was rarely far from the surface.

Politically too, the contacts with Adams caused immense strain. In 1993, Taoiseach Albert Reynolds and Tánaiste Dick Spring were pursuing their own strategy; they were aware of Hume's initiative but hoped it could stay under wraps until its fruition.

That strategy was shattered when Adams was spotted entering Hume's house in April, prompting the two leaders to acknowledge what was up. It is hard to overstate the turmoil that caused in Dublin, and particularly in London where Downing Street had to disavow anything that had Sinn Féin's fingerprints on it.

That led, I think, to the darkest days of the entire peace process for Hume. He managed to withstand the barrage of criticism with some difficulty, buoyed up at one stage by President Mary Robinson's handshake with Adams, seen as a tacit endorsement by one element in Dublin of the dialogue, despite the government's efforts to dissuade her.

It all came to a head in September 1993 when Hume - worried by prime minister John Major's failure to respond to the joint initiative - delivered his memorable soundbite to the late Jim Dougal of the BBC. All the pent-up frustration and anger of the year burst out in Downing Street when he defiantly told reporters that he "didn't care two balls of roasted snow" for the criticism of his talks, which he insisted would reach a successful conclusion.

The following week, he was as good as his word, issuing a joint statement with Adams saying that they had made considerable progress and would be forwarding a report to Dublin. Hume then disappeared on an industrial promotion trip to the US, leaving huge confusion in his wake. His relationship with Dublin was never the same again.

As the RTÉ man in Belfast, I was left the unenviable task of making sense of all this; I knew things were bad when I got a call not from the regular Iveagh House press officer but from the legendary Seán Ó hUiginn, the 'Prince of Darkness' who headed the Anglo-Irish unit, and who was not in the habit of picking up the phone to journalists. It rapidly became clear he wasn't imparting information but simply wanted to know how much I knew.

I learnt later that he had instructed an Irish diplomat in Boston to head to the airport, pick up Hume and take him to a secure phone in the consulate, but not to talk to him on the car journey so that Dublin could be the first to interrogate the SDLP leader.

At the same time there were loyalist threats against Hume and other SDLP figures, some of whom were issued with personal protection weapons. It was a dark time and a chain-smoking Hume was clearly under enormous pressure. He felt the exclusion from Dublin in particular very keenly, and on one occasion presented himself unannounced at Iveagh House at the weekend with a handwritten letter for the Irish government.

The nadir came with the final rejection of the Hume-Adams proposals by Major's government, his cabinet secretary flying secretly to Baldonnell to break the news to Reynolds and Spring. A week later, a shocking act of violence galvanised the entire situation.

The Shankill bomb claimed the lives of nine men, women and children shopping on a sunny Saturday in the loyalist heartland, and killed one of the bombers too. It had been aimed at the UDA leadership but detonated prematurely with appalling consequences.

Huge wave of sympathy

One rescuer said later: "As the rubble was being removed, and it will stay with me till I die, I saw a young girl's foot. I knew it was a young girl because it was about size 3 or 4. It poked through the rubble and I wanted to stop digging because I knew I was going to see a horrendous sight, and I did."

A week later came the predictable UDA retaliation with the attack on the Rising Sun bar in the mainly Catholic village of Greysteel, not far from Derry. Eight men and women enjoying a Hallowe'en drink were slaughtered.

The media criticism of Hume intensified. He collapsed and was admitted to hospital. This prompted a huge wave of sympathy that suggested that certain commentators and the two governments were out of touch. Hume received more than 1,000 letters of support and get-well cards while in Altnagelvin. At the Fianna Fáil ard fheis the following weekend, delegates greeted any mention of Hume's name with resounding ovations. Ministers were told in no uncertain terms they should be supporting him and not hanging him out to dry.

A source told Eamonn Mallie and David McKittrick in their study of the peace process that in the aftermath of the ard fheis "Albert's gone wild for the peace. He's catching a mood in the South. Hume has great credibility."

Reynolds threw himself into the sometimes bad-tempered negotiations that led to the Downing Street Declaration as Hume was eased back into the picture in an operation involving much political sleight of hand. The British continued to insist that they had never seen the so-called Hume-Adams text, so could not know if any of it formed part of the elements of the declaration.

As 1994 dawned, the declaration paved the way for intense internal debate within the republican movement. There were false dawns and setbacks but by summer it was clear that an IRA ceasefire was on the way.

Hume's confidence that a cessation was within sight was not shared by his colleagues in the SDLP, who had long been exasperated at their leader's failure to keep them informed of his many initiatives and contacts. Bizarrely, it all came to a head just a fortnight before the ceasefire when, in a misjudgement as monumental as it was rare, Seamus Mallon threw down the gauntlet, declaring that it was clear there would not be any cessation and that republicans should be ejected from the process.

Political priorities

In an emotional party meeting, Hume was charged with risking the future of the SDLP but rounded on his critics, asking whether they wanted to keep the party alive or people alive, a pithy summation of his political priorities.

People often conflate the IRA ceasefire and the Good Friday Agreement, but of course they were separated by four years of tortuous argument. By the time the parties convened in Stormont, Hume was virtually burnt-out, and no wonder. He took an active part in the Strand One negotiations, anxious to ensure that a workable and representative assembly and executive emerged, but took little interest in the other elements. His relationship with the UUP leader David Trimble was brittle, and he was more comfortable with veterans such as Ken Maginnis and John Taylor.

There was a strong sense that he had spent himself in the struggle to end the violence and that the power-sharing assembly and executive were just coping stones on his life's work.

In another sense, Hume knew that he excelled in one-to-one contacts, and that he didn't shine in negotiations that were complex and multifaceted. His vision was one of peace rather than politics and political structures, although he knew better than most that political activity was a necessary means to an end. It was telling that he handed the mantle of deputy first minister to Seamus Mallon with alacrity as the executive was established.

There was something Homeric about his final sad years, a mighty warrior whose greatest victory came at a huge personal price. He began to fail soon after 1998, to the dismay of all that knew him.

The air has been thick the past week with comparisons with O'Connell and Parnell; indeed, a couple of weeks after the Good Friday deal I heard two elderly farmers in a Clare pub debating in terms of some erudition which of the three was the greatest Irish patriot.

To my mind, the parallels with O'Connell hold up firmly; like the Liberator, John Hume changed the way Irish people think about ourselves. He also changed the everyday conditions for the ordinary person in Northern Ireland in a way that seemed inconceivable when he set about weaning republicans away from violence four decades ago.