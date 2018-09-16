A grieving mother has said that she is "terrified" that she won’t be able to continue to visit her son's grave if planned changes to a cemetery go through.

A grieving mother has said that she is "terrified" that she won’t be able to continue to visit her son's grave if planned changes to a cemetery go through.

'John hasn't been left on his own since he died' - grieving mother 'terrified' she won't be able to visit son's grave after planned cemetery changes

Furious locals in Clonmel, Co Tipperary have carried out protests over the past couple of weeks over planned changes for St Patrick's Cemetery.

Tipperary County Council has decided to stop visitors driving on to the cemetery grounds and are erecting barriers at the entrance. A new 60-space car park, which includes ten disabled parking spots, is currently being developed.

However, there has been strong criticism from those who maintain they will no longer be able to visit their loved ones’ resting places.

Local Anne Kerton said that she is distraught at the prospect of no longer being able to visit the grave of her son Shane, who passed away aged just 34 from cancer.

She relies on sticks to get around after having a knee replacement but is also awaiting an operation on her other leg.

"It’s so wrong, I paid for that grave and I was told I could drive to the grave, it’s a wide road and I bought it in that spot specifically for the reason it’s accessible to cars," she told Independent.ie.

"It’s crazy that rights the people have had for as long as I can remember could be taken off them.

"There’s no common sense attached to this - I’m terrified, if the barrier goes up I won’t be able to visit my son’s grave.

"John was never left on his own when he was sick, he was never left on his own as a child and he hasn’t been left on his own since he died – he was well loved and there’s always someone visiting him.

"This is also about mental health, my son is only three years dead, I have limited mobility and there’s no way I’d be able to walk there and back from the car park."

She continued to say that it isn’t just people with mobility issues who are concerned about the changes.

"There’s a woman here whose husband died when he was only 50 and she goes to the cemetery every morning and every night to spend time with him, she’s been doing this for five years.

"She’s worried because she wouldn’t feel safe having to walk into the graveyard at night when it’s dark, it’d be too dangerous, she needs to be able to drive in."

Paddy Costin, who relies on walking aids to get around, is also worried he won’t be able to visit the graves of his wife, daughter, grandson and parents-in-law.

"I have two walking sticks and can’t walk far with them, so if I did manage to make it from the car park to the grave, by the time I’m there I’d be in so much pain that I wouldn’t be able to make it back down again," he explained.

"By putting up that barrier, I won’t be able to visit my wife, daughter, grandson or my wife’s parents.

"It’s the same for anyone else who might have a mobility issue – they won’t get to see their loved ones either.

"There’s a lot of people who go down and sit at their family’s graves and they’ll sit and talk away to whoever is in that grave for a few hours."

He added: "I paid for that grave, that little bit of ground is my property and I don’t see why the county council would stop me from being able to go to see it .

"I love to go up there to have a chat with them or even just to sit there in silence but there’s no way I’d be able to walk that distance.

"What good is a grave if people can’t visit it?"

The Friends of St Patrick's Cemetery group has handed a petition against the changes with more than 4,000 signatures over to Tipperary County Council.

They are also staging two hour daily protests outside of the council's headquarters.

Local Sinn Fein Councillor Catherine Carey is fully supportive of the group, as she called the changes "absolutely disgraceful".

"In 2015 this came up and we put this to bed, it was done and dusted but the council has done a u-turn on their decision and they’re now saying the powers have been taken away from the local council, so we were elected by the people of Clonmel, we now have no say on the decision to erect these barriers.

"They’re saying it’s a health and safety issue but what about the health and safety of those who are grieving, who won’t have access to visit the graves of their loved ones?

"There was no meeting, the local people were not consulted, I just think it’s absolutely disgraceful," she said.

Independent.ie has contacted Tipperary County Council for comment.

Online Editors