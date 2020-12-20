John Gilligan released on bail from custody in Spain

IRISH gangster John Gilligan has been released from jail less than two months after his arrest for suspected drugs and weapon offences.

The convicted drug smuggler, tried for the 1996 assassination of investigative reporter Veronica Guerin, was bailed by a Spanish judge who let him home for Christmas after an application from his defence lawyer.

The 68-year-old has been banned from leaving Spain and ordered to sign on every fortnight at court as part of his release conditions.

He is thought to have returned to the villa near the Costa Blanca town of Torrevieja where he was arrested on October 20 so he can celebrate Christmas with his partner.

Gilligan and his girlfriend, a British woman known only as Sharon, were among six people held by police. His son Darren was also arrested.

The arrests took place following a lengthy police investigation into a drug smuggling gang the Dubliner allegedly led.

Detectives said at the time they had seized four kilos of marihuana and 15,000 powerful sleeping pills called zimmos which heroin addicts use to help them sleep and numb pain.

The raid on Gilligan’s sunshine home also led to the discovery of a rare gun described by Spanish police as the “same make and model” used to murder Ms Guerin.

Irish experts have said the .357 Magnum found buried in the pint-sized criminal’s garden is not the weapon used to kill the crime reporter at traffic lights on the outskirts of Dublin in June 1996, although Spanish police have yet to make any response to the claims.

Gilligan had been expected to stay behind bars for at least six months and could have been kept in prison without charge for at least two years.

A source close to the case said he had been released on bail on Monday. The size of the bail payment he made to secure his release has not been revealed.

A judicial source indicated the ongoing court probe by an investigating judge tasked with deciding whether Gilligan and the five other suspects should be put on trial, was nearly at an end.

The insider added of Gilligan’s shock release: “The individual’s defence lawyer requested his conditional release on bail and the state prosecution service did not oppose the request.

“The court agreed to release this person on bail because it considers the investigation is nearly completed and less burdensome measures can be adopted for the person under investigation that will also guarantee he does not escape the action of justice.

“As conditions of his release, as well as the payment of bail, he has been banned from leaving Spain, his passport has been removed and he has to sign on every fortnight at court.

“The investigation against this person and five others is ongoing.”

Gilligan and the five other people held with him on October 20 are being investigated as part of a probe opened into alleged public health crimes, unlawful possession of firearms and membership of a criminal gang.

They have not yet been charged, as formal charges are only laid in Spain shortly before trial.

All six are currently classified as ‘investigados’ under Spanish law, which means simply that they are under formal investigation on suspicion of having committed the crimes they are being probed over.

State prosecutors have not yet been invited to submit a formal accusation against them in the form of an indictment.

Well-placed sources said at the time of the arrests the raid on the drugs baron’s villa crucially took place as he was preparing a delivery to Ireland of marihuana and zimmos.

The insider said Gilligan was inside his home with part of the consignment and another two suspects were in a car outside with a further two boxes due to be sent via post.

The drug baron’s current partner was the only woman held. The Irishman, Spaniard and Colombian who were among the other detainees have not been named.

A Spanish National Police spokesman did not name Gilligan in a force statement at the time but said: “Investigators managed to intercept four postal deliveries in Spain in which four kilos of marihuana and 15,000 pills had been hidden.

“The well-known Irish criminal who allegedly headed the organisation was sentenced to 28 years in prison in 2001 in Ireland and served 17 years.

“Irish investigators linked his organisation to the murder of the Irish journalist.”

The force added in its statement: “The revolver that has been found is the same mark and model as the one used in the assassination of an Irish journalist in Dublin in 1996.

“Spanish officers are working with the Irish police to determine if it’s the same gun used to end her life.”

Gilligan was the only one of the six detainees who was remanded in prison.

His release on bail after less than two months was unexpected as criminal investigations of the sort he is facing can take months and even years in some cases to complete in Spain.

Ms Guerin was working for the Sunday Independent when she was shot dead at a red traffic light on the Naas Dual Carriageway near Newlands Cross on the outskirts of Dublin on June 26 1996.

The gun used to shoot her by one of two men on a motorbike was never found.

Her funeral was attended by Irish Taoiseach John Bruton, who described her murder as an “attack on democracy.”

The assassination led to the formation of Ireland’s Criminal Assets Bureau targeting organised criminals’ illegally acquired assets.

The 2003 biographical crime film Veronica Guerin, directed by Joel Schumacher and starring Cate Blanchett in the title role, was the second to be inspired by the reporter’s life.

Gilligan was tried for Ms Guerin’s murder with other members of his drugs gang after a former soldier who prepared the gun used to kill her agreed to turn state’s witness and was given immunity from prosecution.

Judge Darmuid O’Donovan admitted as he acquitted him at Dublin’s Special Criminal Court he had “grave suspicions” the drugs baron was involved in the killing.

Former friend Brian ‘Tosser’ Meehan was convicted of the crime reporter’s murder and remains in prison.

Although Gilligan was acquitted of ordering the reporter’s murder in 2001, he was convicted of importing two tons of cannabis resin worth £32 million and sentenced to 28 years in prison.

His home in Spain was a €300,000 four-bed villa, on a nondescript residential estate a ten-minute drive from Torrevieja town centre, where he was living with the new woman in his life following his split from wife Geraldine.

Online Editors