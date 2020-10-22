John Gilligan and son Darren arrested in Spain

GANG figure John Gilligan and his son Darren have been arrested in Spain along with a third man.

The 68-year-old convicted drug dealer was arrested in Alicante as part of an investigation by police, who have yet to inform gardaí of the details of the arrest.

Gilligan has long enjoyed ties to Alicante. The family once ran The Judges Chambers pub there, but sold it before he was released from prison.

During a sting operation conducted by the Sunday World in 2015, daughter Treacy Gilligan attempted to sell the pub to an undercover team while also offering us to view a €300,000 property she said she had for sale in Orihuela Costa.

Gilligan was detained in Alicante along with the two others, one understood to be his son Darren, who had been constantly at his father’s side since he was released from prison in 2013.

Darren is known to gardaí but has never been considered a major crime figure.

Last year Gilligan pleaded not guilty to charges relating to more than €20,000 at Coleraine Magistrates Court.

He had been arrested at Belfast Intenational Airport in 2018 with the money in his baggage ahead of a flight to Alicante. Prosecutors, at the time, said he intended to purchase a prescription drug, Zopiclone, in Spain for distribution on the Irish drug market.

Zopiclone or ‘zimos’ are sold by street dealers to addicts. Gilligan denied the claims. The case was ultimately dismissed by a judge who said suspicion was insufficient to warrant a conviction in criminal courts.

Gilligan has being watched closely by authorities in both Spain and the UK and it is suspected that he had squirrelled away some money which he planned to invest in the drugs business again.

Gilligan was finally evicted from his Jessbrook property two years ago when he was forced to hand back the keys of the bungalow where his wife Geraldine had lived for two decades after the murder of journalist Veronica Guerin.

Gilligan first fled to the UK but was extradited back to Ireland where he and members of his gang faced trial for murdering the journalist. Gilligan was found not guilty of Veronica Guerin's murder.

He ended up getting a lengthy sentence for drug trafficking.

When he was released from prison he returned first to Jessbrook before leaving in fear of his life. He was shot in brother Thomas’ house before leaving Ireland and moving from halting site to halting site in the UK for years under the protection of associates of Limerick’s Dundon gang.

In late 2016 he moved back to Ireland and to Jessbrook as the CAB case came to its end.

He and wife Geraldine told the courts over the past 10 years that they were no longer a couple. Gilligan’s new girlfriend is in her early 60s and has a number of grandchildren in the UK.

