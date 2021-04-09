| 4.9°C Dublin

John Downing: At age 23, the Good Friday Agreement has achieved a lot – but it also falls short 

After a week marred by images of unrest from the North, a look back at what the 1998 Belfast Agreement has got right and wrong...and why it remains the only option

April 10, 1998: Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, US Senator George Mitchell and British Prime Minister Tony Blair after the signing of Good Friday Agreement. Photo: PA Wire Expand

April 10, 1998: Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, US Senator George Mitchell and British Prime Minister Tony Blair after the signing of Good Friday Agreement. Photo: PA Wire

THE Good Friday Agreement promised lasting peace in Ireland precisely 23 years ago on April 10, 1998. The past week’s events show it is far from an unqualified success – yet it remains the only option.

Here are Six Good Friday ‘Wins’ – and Six Ongoing Flaws.

