John Downing: At age 23, the Good Friday Agreement has achieved a lot – but it also falls short 

THE Good Friday Agreement promised lasting peace in Ireland precisely 23 years ago on April 10, 1998. The past week’s events show it is far from an unqualified success – yet it remains the only option.

Here are Six Good Friday ‘Wins’ – and Six Ongoing Flaws.

THE WINS

1. It saved many lives in ‘almost peace’

Between 1969 and 1999, 3,600 people were murdered in what we euphemistically call ‘The Troubles’. At its worst – in 1972 alone – 480 people were murdered. Many more people were hopelessly maimed with numbers of people, never to be determined, traumatised and terrorised, leaving a little-acknowledged legacy of permanent damage to physical and mental health to be carried into future generations. Twenty-three years later this toll of carnage is now dialled down to a tiny fraction of murders – which are, of course, totally unacceptable.

2. The ‘invisible border’ helped north and south get to know each other

More than 100 armed British Army watchtowers which dotted the 500-mile meandering north-south border between Dundalk and Derry were taken down after 1998. People in the border counties – on both sides – found they did not have to take round-trip detours of up to 50 miles which became an unpleasant memories. The EU’s 1992 border-free market had done away with customs controls. After 1998 the border became invisible.

3. Two-way tourism got a big boost

Thousands of people in the 26 southern counties began to take up the invitation to see the many splendours of the north of Ireland. Those in the North, who had travelled seeking calm during the bad years, were joined by others from both communities who felt happy to travel south. Mutual suspicions and taboos were happily being questioned.

4. It helped cement relations with the EU, US and Britain

US President Bill Clinton injected huge energy into the quest for peace. His successor George W Bush backed the implementation of the Good Friday Agreement. President Barack Obama’s foreign minister, Hillary Clinton, urged the North’s leaders to take on policing powers. From the first IRA ceasefire in 1994, the EU began a series of ‘peace grants’ for the North and southern border counties totalling €3bn up to 2020. With the North’s conflict largely defused Dublin and London began a new era of cordial relations seen by Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Ireland in 2011 and President Higgins’ visit to the UK in 2014. Astonishingly, for near neighbours, these were firsts in almost a century.

5. It helped dial down suspicion and start integration

There were more than two and half times as many pupils in integrated schools in the North in 2014 as there were in 1999 – even though the overall school-age population fell during this period. The old Royal Ulster Constabulary police force had only 7.5pc from a Catholic or nationalist background. By February 2020, one in three members of the revamped Police Service of Northern Ireland came from a nationalist background. The potential for breaking down traditional ghetto approaches to life were helped by the growth of support for the cross-community Alliance Party, the Green Party and others, such as People Before Profit.

6. Despite flaws the agreement is an international example

Many comparable peace deals across the globe have long ago broken down into fierce violence. Power-sharing structures in Belfast have stuttered more than they flow over 23 years. But the beleaguered institutions still stand, and life in the North is much better since 1998. People suffering from other conflicts across the globe study the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. They look especially at how it was put together and the workings of power-sharing structures it created.

THE FLAWS

1. Murder persists – though less often and along different patterns

So-called ‘security killings’ have dwindled. A study in 2018 for the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement put that 20-year murder total at 158. In cold statistics that is progress – though it's very cold comfort to the extended families and friends of those 158 people. Another important point was that the style of murder was different. Vastly fewer cross-community murders – more killing of ‘their own’. Deaths were the product of internal terrorist organisations hanging and feuding on both sides. Violence more generally was described as the product of ‘community policing’ – a euphemism for yobs maiming and murdering to support criminal rackets.

2. The North’s key politicians have not embraced the principles of the Good Friday Agreement

The late great SDLP leader, Seamus Mallon, noted that the Democratic Unionist Party never accepted the 1998 deal and advanced into politics on the back of subsequent add-on agreements. At Easter 1998 Sinn Féin acquiesced rather than heartily endorse the deal. These two parties have been the North’s key blocs since 2003 and they have done a deplorable job of working non-power-sharing. They have really used the deal to become the biggest in their respectively ghettoised communities. The small print of the agreement has inadvertently helped each of them to do this.

3. The North’s people remain deeply divided

If you do the terrorist tour of Belfast the first thing that strikes you is the persistance of the so-called peace walls. These were built in the horror days to make sectarian murder more difficult in places where nationalist and unionist communities intersected. Today the count for such barriers stands at over 100 in Belfast. Efforts to remove these are slow with a 2015 survey showing that one in three people in those areas still felt the barriers were needed. A later survey showed that four out of 10 people knew almost nothing about their neighbours on the local barrier’s other side – sometimes just feet away.

4. Brexit poses a huge threat

Gross mismanagement of the 2016 EU-UK divorce poses a lethal threat to the 1998 deal and the resultant fragile peace. Much depended on Ireland, north and south, being part of the EU. Sinn Féin’s very belated support of the European Union – an isolated first in the 2016 referendum since 1973 – was barely convincing. The Democratic Unionist Party’s gross mismanagement of Brexit, before and after, has been deplorable. The EU has done all it can to avoid the return of “a hard border” in Ireland. The DUP made no effort to sell the many positives of new EU-UK arrangements. Instead they have effectively stoked unrest in dispossessed loyalist communities.

5. Better Irish-British relations is now at risk

Brexit has harmed natural interactions between Dublin and London which grew up over 43 years of mutual EU membership. Various Irish governments fought long battles to advance the Sunningdale peace deal in 1973, the British-Irish Agreement in 1985 and finally the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. The fallout of Brexit has strained these relationships. The challenges for future Irish governments are immense.

6. Once more, Ireland’s image as a centre of violence is going across the globe

Ireland has grabbed international news headlines over the past few days with tales of riots in Belfast and Derry. It is a major counterpoint to older reports of an emerging fragile peace. People south of the border should not depend unduly on overseas audiences’ ability to distinguish between events in the two jurisdictions on this island.