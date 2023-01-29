| 4.4°C Dublin

John Delaney’s father Joe joins his son’s property firm

Former treasurer Joe Delaney left the FAI under a cloud in 1996

Jack Charlton and Joe Delaney at the Ireland v England match at Landsdowne Road in 1995. Picture by David Conachy Expand
Former FAI chief executive John Delaney Expand

Mark Tighe Twitter Email

Joe Delaney, the retired former FAI treasurer who left the association in the 1990s over a ticketing scandal, has joined his son John Delaney’s property management firm as a director.

The firm, Gerfurn, is one of a number of companies embroiled in a wide-ranging Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA) investigation into John Delaney and the FAI.

