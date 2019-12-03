FAI delegates will be informed that the main element of the severance deal with ex-CEO John Delaney was a pension-related payment of around €370,000.

John Delaney given pension payout of €370,000 as part of his exit from FAI

The announcement in September that Mr Delaney had received an exit deal caused consternation.

The FAI said it would inform its members of the detail when the adjourned AGM resumes - stating that the information would be apparent in a section of the 2018 accounts laying out amounts due in 2019.

Mr Delaney's position in exit negotiations with the FAI was strengthened by the so-called 'golden handcuffs' deal he signed in 2014, which secured him a €2m loyalty bonus if he stayed until 2021.

