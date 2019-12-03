News Irish News

John Delaney given pension payout of €370,000 as part of his exit from FAI

FAI accounts

John Delaney Photo: Sportsfile
Daniel McDonnell

FAI delegates will be informed that the main element of the severance deal with ex-CEO John Delaney was a pension-related payment of around €370,000.

The announcement in September that Mr Delaney had received an exit deal caused consternation.

The FAI said it would inform its members of the detail when the adjourned AGM resumes - stating that the information would be apparent in a section of the 2018 accounts laying out amounts due in 2019.

Mr Delaney's position in exit negotiations with the FAI was strengthened by the so-called 'golden handcuffs' deal he signed in 2014, which secured him a €2m loyalty bonus if he stayed until 2021.

In the statement announcing Mr Delaney's departure, the FAI said it would "fulfil certain notice and pension obligations".

Independent.ie understands the FAI agreed to pay a figure of around €370,000 into a pension pot.

Mr Delaney also received a notice payment of three months' wages, which comes in at €90,000, and sources have indicated that there was a third element to the deal - a payment that is understood to be related to legal costs.

It brought the overall package close to the €500,000 mark, but FAI figures would argue that the notice figure was set in stone and not part of the broader negotiation.

