Joe Deacy: Family of man who died in Mayo six years ago hopes for justice after meeting gardaí

The 21-year-old from St Albans near London was found with severe head injuries outside a house in Co Mayo in 2017 and later died in Beaumont Hospital

The family of a 21-year-old man who died after sustaining severe head injuries in Co Mayo six years ago has expressed “cautious optimism” about getting justice for him after a recent meeting with gardaí.

In August 2017, Joe Deacy, who was from St Albans, near London, was found outside a house in Gortnasillagh, where he had been staying.

He had bruising to the eye, a bloody nose and head injuries caused by blunt force trauma. He died later in hospital.

His father Adrian discussed the case in recent weeks with officers who had travelled to England to speak with him and Joe’s mother, Alison Theobald, and their daughter Charlotte Harper.

“The meeting has given us a level of confidence that something will happen in the future. We have not received that level of confidence before,” Mr Deacy said.

Gardaí had at first indicated his son died as the result of a fall and no foul play was suspected.

That later changed — he had been killed — and his killer or killers have never been caught.

“The impression we get now is that gardaí do seem to be more optimistic that their inquiries will lead to something,” said Mr Deacy, who hopes there will be developments as the investigation progresses.

“I think they need to get a couple more pieces of the jigsaw before that happens. They seem confident that the investigation is going in the right direction, but we will not be happy until we see a result.”

It was around 3.45am on Saturday, August 12, 2017, when Joe sent his final message to his friends on Snapchat — a video from inside the house where he was staying for the night. Holding the camera phone in front of his face, he was seen rocking his head and smiling with the friend he was staying with behind him.

At one point the friend said: “Keep it down, Joe. Keep it down.”

They were in good spirits. Hours later, he was dead.​

At around 6.30am, Joe was spotted on the ground outside the house by a cyclist, who, it is believed, did not stop, but instead phoned the occupant of the house to tell him what he had seen, according to the family.

It is understood a call was made to the emergency services and Swinford garda station by the occupant of the house, who claimed in a newspaper interview to have attempted CPR for 20 minutes.

Joe was taken to Mayo University Hospital at about 7.30am. While he was in the emergency department, it was noted he had no belongings with him, apart from his mobile phone and wallet. His family say he was wearing only his boxer shorts, yet they were told he was fully clothed when paramedics arrived.

The family say they were also told that an examination by doctors indicated he appeared to have been “kicked repeatedly to the head, his pupils were fixed and dilated, his blood pressure was very high and his pulse was very low”, suggesting severe intracranial pressure.

He was flown to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, but his injuries — described as similar to those of a car crash victim — proved fatal.

While Mr Deacy accepts “nothing can bring Joe back”, he says a prosecution would provide some solace to the family and others affected by his death.

At the time, gardaí took Joe’s phone. To this day his family has still not been told if there were any other messages useful to the investigation on it, or if the iPhone location services were active to establish exactly where he was moments before he was fatally injured.

Mr Deacy has again acknowledged the family’s misgivings around the investigation and said their position “has not shifted”.

“Just because we are confident about this meeting with gardaí doesn’t mean to say that what’s happened before is going to be whitewashed or erased,” he said.

“We are reassured that the guards are doing everything within their powers to produce a result. They have left us with some hope that things may be slightly shifting towards getting justice for Joe, but we wait to see where it goes from here,” he said.

A brief sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court last week heard an application by gardaí for a further adjournment of the inquest into Joe’s death.

Inspector Naomi de Rís told coroner Crona Gallagher that the investigation into the young man’s death was ongoing.