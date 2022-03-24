Joe Canning’s family hurley business has announced its closure due to lack of available ash

In a statement released this evening, Canning Hurleys said it can no longer source enough quality ash planks to continue making the hurleys it is known for.

Canning Hurleys said the persistent and growing issue of ash dieback has diminished its “supply routes”.

“It is with deep regret that we wish to inform you that Canning Hurleys have been forced to close our business due to ongoing supply chain difficulties we are encountering. We are no longer in a position to produce the quality hurleys we have to date,” the statement said.

“We are experiencing serious supply chain issues in securing quality ash planks and the delivery of the same [and] supply chain breakdown with the number of ash planks we are able to secure to make our business viable.”

The statement added: “As you know quality is at the core of every canning hurley we produce. We cannot compromise the quality of our products to continue to meet demand with the current ash supply issues potentially due to worsen in the future.

“We also do not wish to pass on any compromised quality issues to you our customers as we value the positive relationships that we have built with all canning Hurley customers over the past 11 years.

“It gave our staff and family great joy to see our canning hurleys being used from underage blitz's throughout the country right up to senior all Ireland hurling final day in Croke Park. It was our pleasure as a family to produce quality handmade hurley's for the hurling and camogie communities across Ireland and further afield. We hope that everyone can understand our situation and please know that it was a very difficult decision for us to make.”

Joe Canning and his siblings started the business in 2010.

The bio on the company’s website said the “great passion and desire for hurling and camogie” which their parents Séan and Josephine “instilled” in their sons, “inspired” them to establish the handmade hurley business.

Canning Hurleys has confirmed that its last day of business will be Thursday the 31st of March.

It comes as ash dieback is a serious concern for hurley makers across the country.

According to Teagasc, ash dieback is a serious disease of ash trees caused by an invasive fungal pathogen.

It was first detected in Ireland in October 2012 on plants imported from continental Europe.

Teagasc said the disease is now prevalent throughout most of the country and is “likely to cause the death of the majority of the ash trees over the next two decades”.

In July 2020 Clare hurley makers Torpey announced the introduction of its new range of hurleys which are made from bamboo.

With dwindling quantities of ash in Ireland and the bulk of hurley makers importing from countries like Poland, a natural replacement was sought leading to the creation of the Torpey Bambú.

The Bambú has grown in popularity since then with Clare hurlers John Conlon and David Reidy and Limerick All-Ireland winner Gearoid Hegarty using them since they were launched.

Torpeys are not the first to develop an alternative to ash with former Dublin hurling star Ryan O'Dwyer using a Cultec hurl, made from fibreglass by an Offaly-based company, throughout his career in the capital.