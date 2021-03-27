| 2.6°C Dublin

Joe Brolly: the piano-playing pundit who grew up in the turmoil of the Troubles

The former Derry footballer has again been silenced by RTÉ. Kim Bielenberg profiles the colourful contrarian, who seldom steers clear of controversy

On the ball: Joe Brolly with Marty Morrissey Expand
Joe Brolly in action for Derry in 1998 Expand

Joe Brolly has said that when he was growing up in the staunchly republican town of Dungiven in Co Derry, the only two things the people were interested in were the GAA and the IRA.

He was born at the start of the Troubles, and that period of violent turmoil impinged directly on his family life.

When Joe was still a young boy, the British Army came and turned over the family home and took away his father, Francie, who was interned in Long Kesh and did not reappear for three years.

