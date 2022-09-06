Joe Brolly says lifetime bans should be considered to protect GAA referees

GAA pundit Joe Brolly has said Roscommon GAA referees were right to strike over the weekend, and big changes are needed in the organisation to protect officials.

The strike action was called following an alleged assault on a referee at underage game last week, which made national headlines.

Mr Brolly, who is also a Sunday Independent columnist, said the problem in the GAA is that “we view the referee as the enemy”.

Speaking on the Indo Daily podcast, he called for far greater sanctions for people who mistreat officials.

"The Roscommon referees were quite right to go on strike and not referee any games up until yesterday [Sunday],” he said.

"It would be wrong to say they’re doing it because of this one incident. It’s what’s permitted. It’s open season on the referees.

"The GAA has to act now, we can no longer allow this to occur… I suggest that if a player criticises a decision or remonstrates with a referee, in any way, it’s an immediate red card and an immediate eight-week ban.”

"He added: “Any mentor jostling, putting his hands on a referee in the course of a game, that’s a lifetime ban and similar rules should apply for spectators.”

In June, the Galway footballers overcame Armagh after penalties, in what was lauded as one of the most exciting games of the year. The spectacle was marred, however, by a melee at the end of full-time.

Mr Brolly said the “one in, all in culture” in the GAA was responsible for the dust-up and others like it.

He argued it is time to start banning teams and not individual players in these instances.

"Where a team is involved in a melee, they might have to consider banning that team altogether. Whether or not it’s championship, because we simply cannot allow it to continue. It is out of control,” he said.