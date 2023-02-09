Joe Brolly receives special wedding gift from US President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden has sent GAA pundit, Joe Brolly a wedding present following his marriage to a distant relative of the US president.

A third cousin of Laurita Blewitt, President Biden was invited to the wedding, however the couple said due to security requirements it would have been a nightmare to arrange his visit.

In an image posted to his Twitter page yesterday, Joe showed a pair of cufflinks featuring the official Seal of the President of the United States, that had been sent by Biden.

He Tweeted: “Belated wedding present just arrived from the big guy.”

Laurita Blewitt is a podcaster, fundraiser and radio presenter and producer from Knockmore, Co Mayo.

The couple got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot a year later in 2022 on the banks of the river Moy, overlooking views across the river and out to the Wild Atlantic Way.

Laurita’s podcast with Comedian Tommy Tieran and Hector Ó hEochagáin is one of the most successful in Ireland with over 10 million downloads across the globe.

The couple got married in Mayo in August but that didn’t stop Mr Biden sending them a thoughtful gift.

Instead, Mr Brolly and Ms Blewitt travelled to Washington in March to attend St Patrick’s Day festivities abroad.

