Joe Biden’s Ireland visit: ‘Part homecoming, part politics’ – what US media is saying about trip

Joe Biden is accompanied by his son, Hunter Biden, and his sister, Valerie Biden Owens, while boarding Air Force One for travel to Ireland. Photo: Reuters

US president Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland has been seen on this side of the Atlantic as a chance to rekindle ties with his ancestral home and to reaffirm US commitment to the Good Friday Agreement 25 years on. But how is the visit being received by the US media ?

CNN

CNN has said Mr Biden’s visit is “part homecoming, part diplomacy and part politics” and will follow in the footsteps of JFK’s visit to Ireland five months before his assassination in 1963.

CNN’s Kevin Liptak reports that Kennedy told aides after his visit to Ireland that it “was the best four days of my life”. CNN also reports that when Mr Biden was isolating with Covid in the White House last summer, he was reading JFK in Ireland.

The trip to Ireland for the 46th US president marks a “timely intersection of Biden’s deeply felt personal history with his ingrained view of American foreign policy as a force for enduring good”.

“The visit is timed to commemorate the 1998 signing of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended decades of sectarian bloodshed in Northern Ireland known as the Troubles,” CNN said.

“But it will be his personal engagements in the Republic of Ireland later in the week, including stops in County Louth and County Mayo to explore his family roots, that will best capture what Biden himself has described as perhaps his single most defining trait.”

Alongside this coverage, CNN ran an analysis piece from Nic Robertson in which he highlights the pressure under which the Good Friday Agreement has been placed due to post-Brexit and power-sharing debacles in recent years, as sectarian violence once again begins to rise.

Fox News

Unsurprisingly, Fox news had a different slant on the visit and criticised Biden for his trip to Ireland as “China continues building strategic dominance”.

“How does the trip to Ireland help America stand up to our adversaries?” Fox News host Sean Hannity asked, highlighting that Biden said he was “looking forward to the trip and celebrating the important history between the US and Ireland".

Hannitty then invited former Justice Department chief of staff, Mark Levin, to sound off on the issue. He compared Biden’s presidency to the “fall of the Roman Empire”.

He said Biden had more important issues to attend to other than retracing his lineage.

The New York Times

The New York Times (NYT) in a news piece said Joe Biden is about to receive the “warmest of welcomes”, while an opinion piece by their editorial board says that some moderate unionists in Northern Ireland hope Biden’s visit, in the company of NI special envoy Joe Kennedy III, will result in DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson relenting somewhat and accepting the Windsor Framework and signal a return towards power-sharing in Stormont.

Another piece from Mark Landler in the NYT said Biden’s “Ireland-heavy” itinerary has raised questions about his priorities, particularly around his absence from King Charles’ coronation next month.

“He is skipping a larger gathering of leaders, including King Charles III, Mr Clinton and Mr Blair, next week in Belfast to celebrate the Good Friday Agreement,” he wrote.

“While Mr Biden will meet Mr Sunak, the White House has pushed to scale back the session from a bilateral meeting to a less formal coffee. That prompted a wisecracking junior state department official to dub it a ‘bi-latte’.

“These squabbles over protocol can send a message, diplomats said, particularly because Mr Biden also plans to skip the coronation of King Charles next month, sending his wife, Jill, in his place. White House officials said Mr Biden had accepted the king’s invitation to make a state visit to Britain, though no date has been set.”

The Washington Post

The Washington Post said the visit will afford Mr Biden the opportunity to “dive into the Irish ancestry of which he is immensely proud and speaks about often”.

The Post also touches on the importance of maintaining the commitments of the Good Friday Agreement, citing comments as he got ready to fly to Ireland.

“Asked as he prepared to leave Washington about his priorities for the trip, Biden said: ‘Make sure the Irish accords and the Windsor agreement stay in place. Keep the peace. That’s the main thing’.”

NBC

NBC highlighted Biden’s ancestral linkage to Ireland, but also the increased security threat in Northern Ireland as sectarian violence has flared up in recent months.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told NBC that Mr Biden has no concerns about the recent escalation in tensions and that he was happy to make the trip.

Mr Kirby said Biden would also use his visit to Belfast to “support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities”.