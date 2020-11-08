Joe Biden will do his best to visit Louth as president, says cousin

Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden is accompanied by vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris as he makes a statement on the 2020 US presidential election results during a brief appearance before reporters in Wilmington, Delaware (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

US President Elect Joe Biden has told one of his distant Irish relations that he will do his best to visit his ancestral home in county Louth during his term of office.

That’s according to distant cousin, and county Louth resident, Eamonn Thornton who said he spoke by phone to Mr Biden earlier this month.

Speaking in Carlingford county Louth this afternoon, Mr Thornton, carrying pictures of himself and then vice-President Biden taken in Louth in 2016, also said Mr Biden asked him what the reaction to the election was.

“I said it is very good and as far as everyone around here is concerned, you are home and dry.”

He said they spoke for approximately twenty minutes and during it Mr Thornton said, “we are going to hold you to your word that if you ever became President, that two years into your office, you would come back and visit us.”

“He said if it is at all possible I’ll be doing that, I guarantee you that,” he said.

Mr Thornton along with other distant cousins of the President Elect took part in the outdoor celebration in Carlingford.

There were flags waved, the Carlingford Pipe Band played a specially composed tune, ‘Our Local Joe,’ the locals chatted and cheered and the saying, ‘there is no show like Joe show,’ came to mind.

Many cousins of the President Elect of the USA, Joe Biden came to Carlingford on the Cooley Peninsula today to mark his success.

Read More

As vice-president in 2016 he visited the Cooley Peninsula, including Carlingford and met some of his cousins; his great-grandfather James Finnegan and great-grandmother Catherine lived in Cooley before they emigrated to America in the 1850’s and the Irish for Biden campaign was launched in county Louth in October.

Among those delighted with his win yesterday was distant cousin John Owen Finnegan who said, “we are very honoured here in this area to have him as our man, he is one of our own now.”

“We met him in 2016 in Finnegan’s pub, we had our photos taken with him and wished him the best of luck then and we still wish him the best of luck and good health to him and we wish him back here as soon as possible.”

He said Joe Biden was, “a gentlemen,” and had his family with him.

“We are very proud and we were watching the news 24/7 all week hoping he would get there.”

He said if he returns to Louth there will be, “a hundred thousand welcomes, céad míle fáilte.”

Mr Finnegan’s sister Lucy said, “We are over the moon to have somebody in the White House. There will be a wonderful warm welcome when he comes back, we would like to see him come back as soon as possible.”

Her first cousin Mary Mulligan said, “I am in touch with Joe Biden’s cousins in America, the Brennans. They are coming back for a Finnegan reunion in the fall of next year. Please God, Covid being okay.”

Cllr Emma Coffey, chair of the Dundalk Municipal District Council who launched the Irish for Biden campaign, yesterday said in Carlingford that Joe Biden is, “the first true Irish American President since John F Kennedy and he is one of our own.”

“I really think it is something to be celebrated in Cooley, in Louth and in Ireland because he also has connections to Ballina in the West so really his reach is all-island.”

“On that issue, we are sitting here in the beautiful Carlingford area, we are overlooking Carlingford Lough, we are seeing our neighbours in Warrenpoint; I think Joe is going be a great friend for Ireland and a great friend post Brexit.”

Paul Allen, lead organiser of the Irish for Biden campaign, said, “there has probably been no other President in US history that takes a greater pride in their heritage than Joe Biden.”

“There is no doubt that Ireland now has at least two listening ears in the White House and the potential for this is enormous, from improved relationships, US companies in Ireland, undocumented Irish, Brexit and co-operation on international policy due to our seat on the UN Security Council.”

As Joe Biden once said himself: “Northeast Pennsylvania will be written on my heart but Ireland will be written on my soul.”

Read More

Online Editors