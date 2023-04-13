Joe Biden: Ten key moments from the US President's landmark address to joint session of Dáil and Seanad

US President Joe Biden made a historic address to a joint session of the Dáil and Seanad in Leinster House on Thursday afternoon.

In front of a packed chamber, Biden became only the fourth US president to address the Irish parliament after Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan and John F Kennedy - and he made quite the impression. .

With his day already running well behind schedule, TDs, Senators, former taoisigh, and other dignitaries were left waiting nearly two hours before Biden eventually arrived at Leinster House.

We spotted former taoiseach Enda Kenny perched on a table at the top of the chamber holding court with several former Dáil and party colleagues and at one point deep in conversation with Justice Minister Simon Harris who was nodding intently.

A few yards away was Bertie Ahern chatting amiably with several Fianna Fáil TDs. Former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams was also knocking about and for the speech itself he sat in the same row as alongside Ahern, Kenny, and former president Mary McAleese.

Here is what we learned.

HE CLEARED UP THAT GAFFE

Having caused a minor kerfuffle on Wednesday when he said his cousin Rob Kearney had helped Ireland beat the ‘Black and Tans’ in Chicago five years ago, Biden corrected himself early on in his speech, noting that in the Oval Office he has the ball used by the Irish rugby team when they beat the All Blacks in Dublin in December 2021. He made sure to emphasise ‘All Blacks’ for good measure.

PLENTY OF MULARKEY

Biden had plenty of hokey off script chatter as well as a fair bit of emotive language around his self-declared homecoming. Opening his address, he declared: “Well mom, you said it would happen” and stressed how it was “so good” to be back in Ireland. “Tá me sa abhaile,” he added for good measure, describing this country as “home”.

IRELAND’S CLOSEST PARTNER

Often hailed as the most Irish president in the White House since John F Kennedy, Biden’s speech heavily played up Irish-American relations, describing it a “partnership for the ages”. He said “the US was shaped by Ireland - that’s not hyperbole, that’s fact”. He told the rapt audience that the US would be Ireland’s “closest partner”.

PRAISE FOR UKRAINE RESPONSE

The President drew on JFK’s famous speech to the Houses of the Oireachtas in 1963 when he said: "Ireland pursues an independent course in foreign policy but it is not neutral between liberty and tyranny - and it never will be”. Biden listed off the €170m in non-lethal military aid to Ukraine and seemed visibly struck by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl’s earlier reference to the State having taken in 80,000 refugees since the war began.

“Our history reminds us of the responsibility we have to the present,” he said, adding that Ireland carries “moral authority” with nations around the world.

A MESSAGE TO THE UK

Biden said the greatest dividend of the Good Friday Agreement was an entire generation growing up with peace “as a lived reality”. But he said this was precious, needed champions and “nurturing”. Off the back of his brief meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Belfast on Wednesday, the President pointedly told his audience in relation to restoring power sharing: “I think that the United Kingdom should be working closer with Ireland on this endeavour.”

THE SPECIAL ECONOMIC RELATIONSHIP

Biden noted that Ireland and the US share more than $1 trillion in bilateral trade and investment. There are more than 950 American companies headquartered in Ireland with 700 Irish companies employing more than 100,000 people in the US. He said the two countries are “building a future of greater economic dignity where rights of workers are respected and corporations pay their fair share”. There was a polite applause for this.

THE CLIMATE CRISIS

Biden said climate change was “the single existential threat to the world” and told of having flown over territories in the US that have been burned to the ground and collectively equal the entire state of Maryland. “Ireland’s famous forty shades of Green are being supplemented by green energy, green agriculture, green jobs,” he said as most - but not all - Green Party TDs looked on lovingly. The world, he said, stands “at an inflection point” where the choices made will determine the next four to five decades.

THE HEANEY REFERENCE

With Seamus Heaney’s widow Marie in the distinguished visitors’ gallery as a guest of Biden, the President made sure to reference the work of the late poet on the day of his birthday. Citing the oft-quoted “The Cure at Troy”, Biden said: “Don't hope/On this side of the grave/ But then, once in a lifetime/The longed-for tidal wave/ Of justice can rise up/And hope and history rhyme.” It was, he said, everything he had been taught. “We’ve in the past made hope and history rhyme,” he said, saying the two countries should strive to do the same in the future.

‘THE END OF MY CAREER’

Amid widespread expectation that Biden, 80, will run for a second term, he made some perhaps revealing comments as he came to the end of his speech. He has never been more optimistic about the future but, he noted, “I am at the end of my career, not the beginning, the only thing I bring to this career after my age - as you can see how old I am - is a little bit of wisdom.” To laughter and applause, he said coming to the job with more experience than any of his predecessors didn’t make him better or worse but just gave him “few excuses”.

“MORE LIKE DE VALERA”

As he finished his speech Biden told of how his “Grandfather Finnegan”, a descendant of his Irish ancestors, had once told him: “Joey, I worry about you, you’re too much like that guy who led the revolution instead of the guy who was the prime minister, you gotta be less like the military guy - they shot him - and be more like DeValera.” Sat a few yards away Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin knowingly smiled at each other and the whole chamber laughed and applauded.



