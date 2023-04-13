| 3.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Joe Biden: Ten key moments from the US President's landmark address to joint session of Dáil and Seanad

President Joe Biden looks up to heaven as he mentions his mother while addressing the Dáil in Dublin. Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters Expand

Close

President Joe Biden looks up to heaven as he mentions his mother while addressing the Dáil in Dublin. Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

President Joe Biden looks up to heaven as he mentions his mother while addressing the Dáil in Dublin. Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

President Joe Biden looks up to heaven as he mentions his mother while addressing the Dáil in Dublin. Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Hugh O'Connell

US President Joe Biden made a historic address to a joint session of the Dáil and Seanad in Leinster House on Thursday afternoon.

In front of a packed chamber, Biden became only the fourth US president to address the Irish parliament after Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan and John F Kennedy - and he made quite the impression. .

Most Watched

Privacy