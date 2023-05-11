Joe Biden: Ireland visit was to make sure ‘the Brits didn’t screw around’
Adam ForrestUK Independent
Joe Biden has said he visited Ireland for the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April to make sure “the Brits didn’t screw around”.
Latest Irish News
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man was shot in Cork city early on Friday
Wexford GAA mentor jailed for six months for assault on referee
Ukrainian accommodation centre funded by businessman Peter Casey ‘significantly damaged’ in alleged arson attack
Irish Times removes article suggesting fake tan is racist amid suggestion it was AI generated
Four executives of Custom House Capital jailed for ‘sophisticated’ fraud that cost investors millions
Rory Gallagher’s wife ‘overwhelmed by support’ as Derry GAA boss called on to ‘stand aside’
Stardust inquest hears of ‘agony’ of families who lost loved ones in the fire
Football nets left out after play can injure foxes, warns animal charity
Bruce Springsteen’s ‘pint-pouring skills were great’, says owner of Kildare pub where US rocker had a lock-in
Leinster v Munster: Everything you need to know about getting to the Aviva as Gardaí issue travel advice
Top Stories
Ask an expert: ‘I want to defy my father's will and give half the house to my brother’
Bruce Springsteen’s ‘pint-pouring skills were great’, says owner of Kildare pub where US rocker had a lock-in
Wexford GAA mentor jailed for six months for assault on referee
Irish Times removes article suggesting fake tan is racist amid suggestion it was AI generated
Latest NewsMore
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man was shot in Cork city early on Friday
Devon nurse wins £250,000 global prize for work improving diabetes care
‘I wanted to show my girls’ – Myleene Klass wins I’m A Celebrity… South Africa
Interim St Patrick’s Athletic boss Daly secures back-to-back wins with late flourish
Dundalk go fourth after snatching late victory against nine-man Cork City
Lesson for Students as Shamrock Rovers go top of table
Ex-king of the jungle Phil Tufnell eliminated on I’m A Celebrity final episode
Ryan Graydon shines as Derry keep up their Gypsy curse
Wexford GAA mentor jailed for six months for assault on referee
PM ‘disappointed’ by decision to block Zelensky from addressing Eurovision final