Joe Biden: Ireland visit was to make sure ‘the Brits didn’t screw around’

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures onstage during an event at St. Muredach's Cathedral in Ballina, County Mayo, Ireland, April 14, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque© REUTERS

Adam ForrestUK Independent

Joe Biden has said he visited Ireland for the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April to make sure “the Brits didn’t screw around”.

