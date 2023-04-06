Joe Biden invited to Galway after genealogist uncovers family ties to the county

US President Joe Biden has been invited to include Galway on his itinerary when he visits Ireland next week after a genealogist found links between his family and the county.

Megan Smolenyak said she has found another branch of cousins to the 46th US President, who has long-established family ties in Louth and Mayo.

“I’m an Irish American myself so I have always had an interest in high-profile individuals with Irish heritage. Way back when he was Vice President I decided to look into his roots to learn a bit more,” Ms Smolenyak told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“He’s famously proud of his Irish heritage so I was curious to learn the exact details - which family members [came to the US], when did they come and what was their backstory.

Ms Smolenyak said it was tricky to identify the newest members of Mr Biden’s ancestral linkage as it stretched back to the famine era when records created for those who emigrated to the US were “skimpy”.

“Sooner or later, you can get lucky, though, and find the town that you are looking for.

“He can now claim Galway as part of his heritage. The family members are delighted by it, they approached me and…it turned out to be true. We now have some cousins who are in the vicinity of Oranmore,” Ms Smolenyak said.

Given the latest discovery by Ms Smolenyak, Mr Biden has been invited to Galway on his five-day visit next week in which he will address the House of the Oireachtas and visit his ancestral homelands of Mayo and Louth.

Ms Smolenyak has met President Biden on a number of occasions and said he is “really into his roots”.

“He has often pulled out some records to show me or recited a poem which was written by a relative,” she said.