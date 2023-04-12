Joe Biden in Carlingford: ‘Some of secret service needed to use our toilet, and we were happy to let them. One of them gave me a secret service pin,’ – Luisa

US President Joe Biden's cavalcade when it arrived in Carlingford, Co Louth. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Hundreds of people turned out to see the US President in County Louth today. Photo: David Conachy.

Luisa Murray with the pin given to her by the Secret Service

Hundreds of people waited for up to five hours in driving rain in Carlingford for the arrival of US President Joe Biden as he returned to the area where some of his ancestors on his mother’s side hailed from.

The picturesque coastal town was decorated with flags and bunting for the occasion, and spirits stayed high despite the awfully inclement weather.

The President had been due to arrive by helicopter at the Cooley Kickhams GAA Club and visit the local Kilwirra cemetery where some of his ancestors are buried, but the weather forced the abandonment of those plans.

Then at 5.50pm the sound of a helicopter punched through the clouds and the blue lights of the advance garda vehicles could be seen coming in on the coast road.

The crowds started to cheer and then the Presidential motorcade came into view.

President Biden was met by Tánaiste Micheál Martin, and the Carlingford Pipe Band welcomed them at the entrance of historic 12th century Carlingford Castle, the last landmark that Owen Finnegan, President Biden’s maternal great great grandfather, saw as he departed for New York

A tune for the occasion, titled A Biden Return, written by band member David McCluskey, was played, and a copy of it presented to the President.

The President, and his sister Valerie and son Hunter, were then given a tour of the castle by tour guide Gerry Hoey and Project Manager for Carlingford Heritage Trust and Tourism, Yvonne Keenan-Ross.

Looking out over Carlingford Lough from a balcony, Biden, wearing a blue baseball cap, joked with the media pool as they shivered in the rain on a lower balcony above the Lough. “Don’t jump over. Don’t jump. Not right now,” he told them.

Asked what it was like to be in Carlingford he replied: “It feels wonderful. It feels like I’m coming home.”

When asked what he thought about the weather he said with outstretched and raised arms: “It’s fine. It’s Ireland.”

Across the road from the Castle entrance, people were hanging out of windows and doorways waving and cheering as the entourage prepared to leave.

And then, after the short visit and tour, Biden was gone, on his way to Dundalk.

Mother and daughter Siobhan and Luisa Murray from Ravensdale said they had a great view of the President arriving and leaving because they were staying in their aunt’s house across the road.

“Some of secret service and the gardaí needed to use our toilet, and we were happy to let them. One of them gave me a secret service pin,” said Luisa, showing off her prized present.

Yvonne Keenan Ross and Gerry Hoey said showing Biden and his party around the Castle was an honour.

“It was so exciting when the pipe band started playing and we knew he was on the way. I was literally jumping up and down,” said Yvonne.

“He was such a nice and natural man, and he was interested in what we were saying. For someone so important and so busy, and who meets so many people, he was really paying attention when I started telling him about his mother’s family and taking the children on the boat to emigrate he was engaging in the conversation.”

“I told him his great grandfather's younger brother was born after the great great grandfather went to America he said ‘Yes, that’s right’. He knew what I was talking about,” she added.

“It was an amazing experience. When he was coming I said to myself I hope we get this over and done with and finished, but when he was leaving I was sorry to see him go,” said Gerry.