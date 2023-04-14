US President Joe Biden touches the original gable wall of the church at the Knock Shrine, with father Richard Gibbons. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US President Joe Biden tours the basilica at the Knock Shrine in County Mayo, Ireland, April 14, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US President Joe Biden is welcomed as he arrives at Ireland West Airport Knock, in County Mayo, on the last day of his visit to the island of Ireland. Photo: PA Media.

US President Joe Biden tours the basilica at Knock Shrine in County Mayo. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US President Joe Biden has returned to his ancestral roots as he embarked on a visit to the west of Ireland to round off his four-day trip to the island.

President Biden is being given a tour of Knock Shrine by parish priest, Father Richard Gibbons as part of the last day of his visit to Ireland.

The visit became an emotional one for President Biden when he discovered the priest that administered the last rites to his son, Beau, was now retired and a chaplain in Knock Shrine.

Fr Frank O’Grady was a US Army Chaplain at Walter Reed Military Hospital in Maryland, where Beau Biden passed away in 2015 at the age of 46 from brain cancer.

When President Biden found out that Fr O’Grady was now a chaplain in Knock, he said: “I gotta meet him. I gotta meet him”.

Joe Biden touched the apparition wall as part of his tour of the Knock shrine in Co Mayo.

The site was visited by Pope Francis in 2018.

Expand Close US President Joe Biden tours the basilica at the Knock Shrine in County Mayo, Ireland, April 14, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp US President Joe Biden tours the basilica at the Knock Shrine in County Mayo, Ireland, April 14, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

After his visit to Knock, he will visit the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s family history research unit, and later give a public address at a cathedral in Ballina – the town where some of his ancestors came from.

The American leader touched down at the airport in Knock, Co Mayo, on Friday afternoon after flying from Dublin Airport.

President Biden spent a few minutes on the tarmac at Ireland West Airport as he and his sister Valerie Biden Owens were greeted by the dignitaries.

Read More

“It’s good to be back,” he said as he began to shake hands with those there to greet him.

The final day of Mr Biden’s trip – which former Taoiseach Enda Kenny said was the longest presidential visit to the island of Ireland ever – will culminate in a public address.

The speech will take place at St Muredach’s Cathedral, which has a direct link to the president’s ancestors.

Expand Close US President Joe Biden touches the original gable wall of the church at the Knock Shrine, with father Richard Gibbons. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp US President Joe Biden touches the original gable wall of the church at the Knock Shrine, with father Richard Gibbons. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Mr Biden’s great-great-great grandfather Edward Blewitt sold 27,000 bricks to the cathedral in 1827, which helped buy tickets for himself and his family to sail to America decades later in 1851.

Ahead of the public address, Mr Biden is due to tour the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock – a Catholic pilgrimage site that has been visited by popes, most recently by Pope Francis in 2018.

He is also set to visit the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s family history research unit.

It is believed Mr Biden will also make a private visit to the Mayo Roscommon Hospice in Castlebar that is dedicated to his son Beau who died of brain cancer in 2015.

The visit – which comes after his trip to Co Louth on Wednesday where some of his ancestry has been traced to – tracks the other side of Mr Biden’s family tree.

The president has repeatedly spoken with passion about his Irish heritage and described addressing the country’s parliament on Thursday as “one of the great honours of my career”.

Mr Biden was met by various dignitaries including transport minister Eamon Ryan and Mayo TD Dara Calleary at Ireland West Airport, more commonly known as Knock airport.

Asked about US President Joe Biden’s public speeches, former Irish president Mary Robinson said he had managed to link in a clear pleasure of “being back home” with serious messaging such as powersharing in Northern Ireland, the war in Ukraine and climate change.

She said: “He talked about the economic development but he said it will also include the rights of workers being respected.

“That is so important for a United States president in, you know, in our world today that we understand the rights of workers.

“He spoke about climate change. He spoke about AI, about the enormous promise and the enormous concern.

“He talked about it as an inflection point.

“You know, he had the ability to have serious messages among all the folksy biggest hope for the Irish, which we love, but serious messages were there.”