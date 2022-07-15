Joe Biden compares Great Britain's historic 'attitude' towards Irish Catholics to plight of Palestinians

Joe Biden has hailed his Irish roots during a meeting with Israel's President Isaac Herzog whose father was born in Belfast.

The US president is in the Middle East for the first time since taking office in early 2021 and arrived in Israel on Wednesday to hold talks with Israeli leaders.

He has also met with Palestinian leaders in the occupied West Bank ahead of talks with Saudi leaders and other Gulf allies in Jeddah on Saturday.

“I — my background and the background of my family is Irish American, and we have a long history of — not fundamentally unlike the Palestinian people with Great Britain and their attitude toward Irish-Catholics over the years, for 400 years,” Mr Biden said in a speech on Friday.

“But my colleagues, when I was a U.S. senator, used to always joke with me that I was always quoting Irish poets when I was on the floor of the Senate.

"And they thought I did it because I’m Irish. That’s not the reason I did it; I did it because they’re the best poets in the world.

He then quoted from the Seamus Heaney poem ‘The Cure at Troy’ which he described as “classically Irish, but it also could fit Palestinians” to make the point that hope springs eternal.

Mr Biden also referenced his heritage as he penned an inscription in the guestbook in the presidential residence in Jerusalem upon his arrival.

"From our shared Irish roots to our shared love of Israel, we are united in heart and spirit,” it read.

"May our friendship endure and continue to grow! That is the Irish of it, as my grandfather Finnegan would say. God bless you, Joe."

Mr Herzog also spoke fondly of of his own Irish ancestry describing the encounter as "a great day for the Irish".

Isaac Herzog's father, former Israeli President Chaim Herzog, grew up in Dublin, where he became Ireland’s bantamweight boxing champion.

His grandfather, Rabbi Yitzhak Isaac HaLevi Herzog, was rabbi of Dublin after the Irish declaration of independence.

President Herzog bestowed the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor upon the US leader at a ceremony in Jerusalem on July 14 in recognition of his 50 years of support for the country as a politician.

“I can say without hesitation that being known as a friend of Israel and receiving this award today is among the greatest honours of my career,” Mr Biden said.

Mr Biden said on Friday he told Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman he held him responsible for the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi as they held talks meant to reset relations with the key Arab ally.

Biden, speaking after meetings with Saudi Arabia's top leaders, said the crown prince, known as MbS, denied involvement and said he had held those responsible to account.

Biden shared a fist bump with MbS and shook hands with King Salman after arriving in Saudi Arabia.

"With respect to the murder of Khashoggi, I raised it at the top of the meeting, making it clear what I thought of it at the time and what I think about it now," Biden told reporters.

"I was straight forward and direct in discussing it. I made my view crystal clear. I said very straightforwardly, for an American president to be silent on an issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and who I am."

U.S. intelligence says the crown prince directly approved the murder of Khashoggi, a Saudi insider-turned-critic, by Saudi agents. Biden said what happened to Khashoggi was outrageous.

"He basically said that he was not personally responsible for it," Biden said of the crown prince's response during their meeting. "I indicated that I thought he was."

The president said they also discussed energy and that he expected to see "further steps" from Saudi Arabia, a major oil producer, on energy in the coming weeks.

As a presidential candidate, Biden had said the kingdom should be made a "pariah" on the world stage because of the murder. He said on Friday he did not regret that comment.

Energy and security interests prompted Biden and his aides to decide not to isolate the Gulf oil giant that has been strengthening ties with Russia and China.

The president's interaction with the crown prince drew criticism at home - beginning with the fist bump.