Jockey Nina Carberry wins Dancing With The Stars in season finale

Nina Carberry and Pasquale La Rocca on Dancing With The Stars.

Jockey Nina Carberry and her professional dance partner Pasquale La Rocca were awarded the Glittererball trophy after winning the 2022 series of Dancing With The Stars.

The couple – who scored an impressive perfect score of 30 for their pasodoble during the semi-final last week – were the bookies favourite and have been at the top of the leaderboard throughout the competition.

After getting top marks again from the judges during their first dance, a Viennese waltz during tonight’s finale on RTÉ One, the couple walked away with the top prize following a public vote.

Read More

"This is an incredible show and these are incredible people,” Ms Carberry said of her competitors.

Mr La Rocca added: “Going back (to the show) after two dark years was magical.”

In an interview following the show, Ms Carberry told RTÉ’s Jennifer O’Brien that she was “hesitant” to get involved with the ballroom dancing show initially.

But her husband “gave me a push”, she said.

“I was so bad at the start but I said I’d give it my all,” she said.

Adopting the mantra “if there’s a will, there’s a way”, she said she just ploughed ahead and did her best.

“I feel like I can tackle anything now,” she added.

She also thanked everyone for supporting her, including her family.

“It’s very hard to juggle everything,” she said of her two young daughters as well as her horses. “There’s a lot of people I have to thank.”

After an exhausting three months of sweat and tears just four couples were left vying for the trophy.

Clontarf native Ellen Keane (26), who won a gold medal in swimming at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics, also showed a steely discipline when she and partner Stephen Vincent tore up the dance floor and scored full points for their Charleston during the finale.

Rugby sevens player Jordan Conroy advanced from being somewhat self-conscious during the early stages to being polished and confident alongside his dance partner Salome Chachua and also scored full marks for their dramatic pasodoble that saw Jordan doing an impressive backflip and cape twirl.

Dublin singer Erica-Cody and her partner Denys Samson also scored top marks from the judges during their quirky and energetic Charleston.