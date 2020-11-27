'Joanne packed so much into her life' - tributes paid to young mother who died after birth of her son

A young mother who died shortly after giving birth to her son gave life, not just to him but to others by donating her organs.

Joanne McBride (34) passed away at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast just days after giving birth to her son Lorcan at Altnagelvin Hospital where he is still being cared for by staff in the neo-natal unit.

The village of Drumquin came to a standstill with mourners lining the streets as the funeral cortege was led by a piper who played a lament as it made its way to Sacred Heart Church.

The congregation who joined Mrs McBride's husband Aidan, her parents John and Mary Devenney, and sister Kerry at the church in Plumbridge heard parish priest Fr Brian Donnelly describe her death as "life giving".

In his homily, Fr Donnelly said: "We often hear Jesus talking about the seed that must die so that new life can come forth, it is what nature tells us too.

"We see the poignancy of those words of Christ in a particular clarity and significance.

"Joanne's death was indeed life giving. Not only did she give birth to a beautiful son, Lorcan, she also bequeathed her organs so that her death might give others a greater opportunity to live.

"This act speaks volumes about the kind of person Joanne was, perhaps being aware of her own health struggles from childhood and throughout her life she was also conscious that life is delicate and fragile.

"When you realise how life and death are so entwined and how precarious our own existence really is, it commands us all to embrace life and its gifts and all its possibilities all the more.

"In her short 34 years Joanne packed so much into her life, experienced a great deal and achieved many successes.

"She loved life and never allowed her health difficulties to impede her quest for living and for life.

"She gained two university degrees, travelled across the globe, worked in Disney World for summer and taught English in South Korea for a year. But her greatest achievement was meeting the love of her life, Aidan and becoming his wife and mother to Lorcan. For Aidan and Joanne's parents and sister, this loss is a grief which eludes words and is a grief you will carry throughout your life but it is a grief shared by others."

Fr Donnelly said that the profound grief Mrs McBride's family feel will also be felt by her baby son in future years.

He continued: "Your grief will also touch Lorcan as he makes his way through life.

"His sorrow will be to wonder about his mother, what was she like, what was the sound of her voice, her mannerisms, her laughter, her personality and her humour?

"Of course he will be greatly cherished and loved by his dad and his grandparents and his aunt but that absence of his own mother's love will always be there."

Mrs McBride was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Belfast Telegraph