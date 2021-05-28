‘Jill and I send a virtual hug from the White House’ - US President Joe Biden writes letter to Toy Show star Adam King

Adam and his family with Katie Taylor and Ryan Tubridy on the set of the Late Late Show. Photo: RTÉ.

US President Joe Biden has sent US and Irish flags from outer space to Toy Show hero Adam King.

In a letter from the current US President, Mr Biden told the Cork youngster that the flags “both flew the route you will fly someday”.

Adam explained to Ryan Tubridy how the most powerful man on the planet reached out to him with the gift and a letter, which were delivered to the King family by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

When asked why Mr Biden wrote to him, Adam said it was because he is “a very important person”.

“He said that he and his wife Jill gave me a virtual hug from the White House. He told me to work hard in school and if I do that then I will become a CapCom,” Adam said.

The letter from Mr Biden tells Adam that he has “already inspired the people of Ireland and the world”.

“On St Patrick’s Day, your Taoiseach Micheál Martin told me about the great work you have been doing, and most importantly your virtual hugs.

“They are a wonderful symbol of hope and joy and have helped many people during these difficult times.

“Adam, you have already inspired the Irish people with your message of connection, I hope you continue to share love and virtual hugs around the world. We are rooting for you,” Mr Biden said.

The US President told Adam that his message gives him, and the people working hard trying to beat Covid-19, strength to continue.

Mr Biden told Adam he had done a “special thing by bringing people closer together with your virtual hugs”.

The youngster is space mad and recently connected over Zoom with astronaut Chris Hadfield to discuss his ambition to one day be a CapCom (Capsule Communicator) astronaut with NASA.

Adam raised over €250,000 for Temple Street Children’s Hospital and Cork University Hospital with his ‘A Hug for You’ card campaign for Valentine’s Day.

If Adam decides to keep his feet on terra firma, he has eyes for Ryan Tubridy’s job as he confessed he would love to replace the presenter.

Adam said he would like to take over from Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show so that he “could see the Late Late Toy Show and meet all the children on it”.

Adam said he would take over from Ryan “when you retire” or when he turns 16 or 17.

The Irish flag was onboard the space shuttle Atlantis in May 2010, while the US flag was onboard the Orion Spacecraft in December 2014.