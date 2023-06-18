JFK’s nephew Tim Shriver highlights ‘weight of history’ at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium as Special Olympics World Games kicks off

17 June 2023; Family member Coby Gallagher looks on as the athletes arrive for the World Special Olympic Games 2023 Opening Ceremony in the Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

17 June 2023; Minister of State at Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Thomas Byrne TD, joins Team Ireland athletes as they arrive into the stadium for the World Special Olympic Games 2023 Opening Ceremony in the Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sisters Ailbhe and April Lennon, from Blackrock, at the Games as volunteers for the Healthy Athlete Hearing Programme during the World Special Olympic Games 2023 Opening Ceremony in the Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

17 June 2023; Team Ireland supporter Ailish O'Connor at the World Special Olympic Games 2023 Opening Ceremony in the Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Special Olympics Chairman Tim Shriver remembered the heroics of black American athlete Jesse Owens in the face of the brutal Nazi regime as he opened the World Games in Berlin late last night.

Owens’ phenomenal four gold medals at the 1936 Olympic Games in the German city stole the spotlight from Adolf Hitler and his use of the competition as a propaganda tool for the Nazi aryan supremacy ideology.

Fast forward 87 years and an Olympic flame was making its way around Berlin’s Olympic Stadium again, but this time for all the right reasons.

It was for the most inclusive event of them all, as tens of thousands of supporters cheered on Special Olympians from across the globe as they made their way around the historic venue for the Opening Ceremony.

Shriver, the nephew of former US President John F Kennedy, pointed to the “weight of history” in stadium as he addressed the crowd.

The Irish supporters and volunteers at The Special Olympics 2023 in Berlin

“Here in 1936, on this track, one of the most brutal regimes in history was confronted by one of the bravest and most courageous athletes in history, Jesse Owens,” he said.

“And there has not been an Olympic torch in this stadium in almost 90 years, until tonight.

“You are the heirs of the torch of Berlin, you are the architects of the future of Berlin, of Germany and of the world.”

Shriver also paid tribute to his mother, the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver, who founded the organisation.

“My mother lived to see her Special Olympics movement rise up from the dust and the ashes and the walls of institutions and the walls of hatred and the walls of oppression all around the world and I only wish that my mother could be here tonight in Berlin to thank you for fulfilling her dream and for teaching the world how to see beautifully,” he said.

And the Kennedy connection with the Irish remained as strong out on the track, as his sister Maria Shriver personally requested to walk out with Team Ireland.

The strong team of 73 athletes were roared on by a sea of green in the stands, clearly the largest and most colourful contingent of family and friends in Berlin.

A band of 15 from Tourmakeady in Co. Mayo were in full voice and decked out in green as they championed kayaker Breege Walsh (41), making her debut at the World Games.

Her brother Phil Walsh said the family couldn’t be prouder and more excited to see Breege compete, but medal or no medal it was a success story.

“It’s funny, we were bringing her up to Dublin to fly out we just asked her what was she looking forward to the most and she says ‘making new friends’ and that’s what it’s all about really,” Phil said.

“Participation is key to the whole thing, it makes it the event it is,” he added.

Also attending their first Games were sisters Ailbhe and April from Dublin, who were volunteering with healthy hearing, helping to fit hearing aids for all of the athletes that have hearing loss.

“We had about 50 athletes today, fitting them with hearing aids,” Ailbhe explained, two of which were Irish.

But they expect to be working with hundreds across the coming days.

“We’re thrilled to be here, it’s so exciting,” she added2, as April said it was “brilliant to be part of something that’s making such a difference and bringing everything together, it’s just amazing”.