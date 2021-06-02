Jet-ski owners warned to keep out of swimming areas

The Irish Coast Guard is appealing to jet-ski users to respect the safety of others in the water as good weather arrives, and keep out of swimming areas, after it received 18 call-outs during April and May over incidents involving jet-skis.

Twelve of these related to complaints over jet-ski owners encroaching on swimming areas, the coast guard said.

The coast guard today urged jet-ski users to be mindful of using jet skis around swimmers, divers, fishing boats, canoes, sailing boats and not to disturb surrounding wildlife.

Roger Sweeney from Water Safety Ireland said: “Just as the public expects road users to comply with laws that keep people safe, jet ski users should ensure that they are compliant with local bye-laws, approved zones and speed limits. Responsible behaviour is essential for people’s safety and peace of mind.”

Jet-ski users must be 16 years of age or over and wearing a life jacket, those who breach can receive a fine of €150.

Waterways Ireland said there are by-laws and speed zones in place on the water to ensure people’s safety, and urge the public to follow the guidelines in place.

Users are requested to keep a safe distance, wear a life jacket, always use a kill cord, check weather forecasts and have a means of attracting attention in emergencies.

Lisa Hollingum, Water Safety Delivery, RNLI added: “With our waterways and coastlines busier this summer we urge all personal watercraft users to have consideration for everyone in or on the water, including local wildlife. Act responsibly and familiarise yourself with the relevant bye-laws and behaviours permitted. Get trained and enjoy the water safely.”