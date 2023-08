‘Jesus Wept!’ — Ryan Tubridy’s call to ‘At Your Service’ hotelier John Brennan to thank him for support

Brennan, who also has a contract with RTÉ said he ‘wouldn’t give a toss’ if it came to an end after his Instagram post, which was highly critical of RTÉ DG, Kevin Bakhurst

In an Instagram post, hotelier and 'At Your Service' star, John Brennan, said RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst had 'humiliated' Tubridy. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Niamh Horan Today at 03:30