Jervis Shopping Centre closes Santa Grotto after department intervention

Jervis Shopping Centre in Dublin has closed its Santa Grotto after intervention from the Department of Enterprise, which raised concerns that the Grotto would lead to “additional congestion”.

Each year, the Santa Grotto in the shopping centre is a popular attraction amongst families.

While online bookings had been put in place this year and the Grotto had been open on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, the Department of Enterprise contacted the shopping centre yesterday and raised concerns of increased congestion and risk.

“Whilst we were confident we had met and surpassed all present Government and Bord Fáilte guidelines, we were contacted by the Department of Enterprise on 3/12/20 who requested that we close the Grotto,” said a spokesperson for the centre.

“They were concerned the Grotto would lead to additional congregation and therefore increased risk. They also stated that grottos are now only permitted outdoors.”

The shopping centre said that while they had introduced an online booking system, they were told that the department would keep the matter under review.

“We did highlight that we had introduced an online booking system this year to prevent gatherings taking place. The Department of Enterprise did say they would keep the matter under review.

“We will be refunding everybody who booked tickets to date and will keep our customers up to date on any changes if they occur.”

“Unfortunately we had to inform our customers that the Jervis Shopping Centre Christmas Grotto has been cancelled for all dates,” the spokesperson added.

Independent.ie has contacted both the Department of the Taoiseach and the Department of Enterprise for comment.

Sinn Féin North West Inner City Councillor Janice Boylan said that she has been contacted by constituents who were wondering why the Grotto had been closed.

“I’m firmly of the position that we have to do our best to keep one another safe but at the same time, we should make it safe as possible to have the kids have some sort of normality,” she said.

“That’s the stance I take with my children, my three-year-old has gone to that grotto every Christmas and I would have taken my 15-year-old to that grotto when he was younger.”

“If there’s not a safe way to do it, if there’s lots of waiting time and queues, then no,” added Cllr Boylan

