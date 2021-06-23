Jennifer Aniston reveals whether she would use dating apps

Jennifer Aniston has said she is “absolutely” not interested in finding love on dating apps.

The Friends star (52), told People magazine she planned to use “the normal ways of dating” to find a partner.

She said: “Absolutely no. I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it.”

Asked whether she was interested in marrying again, Aniston said she was more interested in finding the right person.

She replied: “Oh God, I don’t know. It’s not on my radar. I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another.

“That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents.”

Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 until 2005 before Pitt got together with Angelina Jolie, whom he married in 2014.

She started a relationship with actor and director Justin Theroux in May 2011 and they married in August 2015, separating in late 2017.

In May, Aniston reunited with her Friends co-stars David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry for the first time since the beloved show ended its celebrated 10-year run in 2004.