The funeral of Jennifer Poole at Saint Canice’s Church, Finglas Village Dublin this morning. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Jennie Poole was always put everyone before herself, and “her first love and her main priority” were her two children, mourners were told at her funeral today.

The funeral of the 24-year-old was held today at Saint Canice’s Church, Finglas Village, Dublin.

The mother of two died after suffering fatal knife wounds during an attack in her first-floor apartment in Melville Drive, Finglas, north Dublin, on Saturday, April 17.

Neighbours raised the alarm and emergency services attended the scene at around 2pm where they discovered Ms Poole with serious injuries.

She was rushed to nearby James Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Her son (4) was in the apartment at the time of the murder while her daughter (7) was staying with relatives.

Speaking in the eulogy, Jennie’s older brother Jason told mourners: “It was not Jennie’s time, but Jennie was taken from us in a way we will never forget. As a family, we are numb and still in complete shock.

“Jennie loved life and had a lot to live for. She had a smile that lit up every room with her presence. Jennie was full of empathy, she was loving and caring.”

Jennie’s brother paid tribute to her hardworking nature and her passion for her job where she worked as a carer at Beneavin Lodge Care Home.

He described his younger sister as fun, bubbly, kind hearted and an amazing mother.

“Jennie was so independent and always wanted the best for everyone. She always put everyone before herself.

“Jennie’s first love and her main priority was always Nevaeh and Zack. Jennie’s life was all about her kids, she would do anything for them,” he said.

Jason said the family have been left broken-hearted by her untimely death.

Addressing the church, the parish priest said: “Jennie’s death has affected not just yourselves but many, many people who knew her.

“We acknowledge the great loss that she is to you, her family.

“Not long ago, Jennie was a young determined woman.

“She was a bubbly woman, she was a caring person and we know that from her work at the Beneavin Care Home.

“She was a loving mother to two lovely children,” he said.

The priest presented symbols that represented different parts of Jennie’s life, including her hurley and helmet to highlight her love of camogie.

Jennie was a former player with Erin’s Isle GAA Club in Finglas, which said all of its members had been left shocked by her death and would remember her with great fondness.

A pair of boxing gloves were also presented to show Jennie’s love of sport and an Eminem CD to show her love of music.

Jennie was remembered today as a “fun, loving, happy and hard-working” mother who lived for her children.

Jennie is survived by her children Nevaeh and Zack, her parents Jackie and Joe and siblings Jason, David, Clare and Leona.

A donation page set up to ease the family’s financial burdens has amassed over €72,400.

The funeral service was limited to 25 mourners due to Covid-19 restrictions, while a livestream was also available for mourners to watch the service online.

Gavin Murphy (29), who was Ms Poole’s boyfriend, was charged with her murder after appearing in Blanchardstown District Court earlier this month.