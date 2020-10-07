Jeni Larmour: Freshers' week lockdown could have played part in Newcastle University student deaths, claims professor

The freshers' week lockdown could have played a part in the deaths of four young people at Newcastle University, a professor has warned.

Jeni Larmour (18), from Newtownhamilton in Co Armagh, died suddenly at the weekend at university accommodation in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne.

Northumbria Police confirmed that 10 arrests had been made in relation to the deaths of four young people, three of them students, at the weekend.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of supplying a class B drug. He was later released on bail.

Professor Fiona Measham, chair in criminology at Liverpool University and co-founder of The Loop - a harm reduction charity which promotes health and well-being in nightlife venues - said freshers' week in lockdown may have played a part in the deaths.

"There's no nightclubs, and pubs close at 10pm," she said.

"Nightclubs are a semi-safe space, they have registered door staff and security, the bigger clubs often have paramedics, they have chill out spaces.

"If you don't have nightclubs open, you lose that safety net."

But Newcastle University pro-vice chancellor Professor Chris Day disagreed, saying freshers' week had barely begun, and stressed that there are support services for new students.

Read More

"Whatever difficulties you have gone through, we have ample support both at the university and in the city," he said.

"Whatever those problems are, please do not turn to excessive alcohol or drugs to solve them because you have seen the potential consequences."

Chief Inspector Steve Wykes said: "Illegal drugs are never safe and the danger that they pose cannot be under-estimated."

Jeni was found unconscious just after 6pm on Saturday at her halls of residence.

She was just weeks into her first year of studying architecture and urban planning.

Jeni was a past pupil of Armagh Royal School and was deputy head girl in her final year.

Emergency services were summoned to the scene at her student accommodation at Richardson Road in the city. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said a large-scale investigation is under way, including searching student accommodation with drug dogs as they issued an urgent warning to the public about the dangers.

Online Editors