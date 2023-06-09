Jellyfish alert forces lifeguards to put up Red Flag at popular beach for fourth day

The presence of giant stinging jellyfish in the waters off one of Co Clare’s most popular beaches has forced lifeguards to erect the Red Flag there again today.

It is the fourth day this week that council-employed lifeguards have put up the Red Flag at Fanore. The Red Flag was flying on parts of Monday, Tuesday and Thursday this week at the beach due to the presence of the Lion’s Mane jellyfish.

The Lion's Mane jellyfish is one of the largest jellyfish species. measuring up to three metres. Its tentacles are full of stinging cells used to capture fish and other prey.

A sting to a human from a Lion’s Mane can cause nausea, sweating, cramps, headaches and other symptoms and those with severe stings should seek urgent medical attention.

According to the Wildlife Trusts' website, "it's easy to see where the Lion's Mane jellyfish gets its name from: the long flowing tentacles that surround the bell have all the beauty and bite of a lion".

A spokesman for Clare County Council said lifeguards would put up the Red Flag only if they spotted multiple Lion’s Mane jellyfish in the waters and on the beach.

The council spokesman said on Friday the Red Flag has been erected at Fanore again today due to the presence of the Lion’s Mane.

He said that between five and 15 Lion’s Mane jellyfish had washed up on Fanore beach on any of the days this week lifeguards had erected the Red Flag.

He stressed that the people could still use the beach but are advised not to enter the waters.

He said: “The area is checked daily by lifeguards when they start duty. The beach is open – the Red Flag is to advise the public of the possible danger.”

Cllr Joe Garrihy (FG), a member of Clare County Council for the north Clare area, said it was disappointing for beachgoers to see the red flag erected. He added: “It is a serious issue. The last thing in the world you want is someone stung by a jellyfish and they can give you a very, very bad sting, and you don’t know how people with allergies might react, so we have to be guided by the health and safety in those circumstances.

“The very first priority for lifeguards is people’s safety, and it is good to see the lifeguards being vigilant and having the knowledge there to protect the general public.”

Meanwhile, jellyfish expert Tom Doyle said on Friday: “We have no evidence of Lion’s Mane becoming more abundant in Irish waters as we have no time series for them. Anecdotally, there have been more reports of them in Galway and Clare over the past few years, but not huge numbers.”

The UCC-based lecturer in Zoology at the college’s School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences said: “Lion’s Mane are more abundant in the Irish sea, within Dublin Bay and north along Meath and Louth coastlines.”