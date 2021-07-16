Jeanie Johnston Famine ship tours cancelled as youngsters climb masts to dive into the Liffey

Dublin’s resident famine ship, the Jeanie Johnston, has had to cancel tours because of youngsters climbing its rigging to leap into the Liffey.

John O'Neill, manager of Jeanie Johnston Tall Ship, said those scaling the rigging of the nearly 30-metre high replica Famine ship moored at Custom House Quay were posing a danger to staff and to visitors as well as to themselves.

Hot weather such as that over recent days often sees local youngsters kitted out in wetsuits jumping off the city’s quays into the river, particularly at the nearby Samuel Beckett Bridge.

Mr O’Neill told RTÉ News the situation was not conducive to a safe environment, and that the tours couldn’t continue to operate with this kind of behaviour.

Alan Robinson of the Docklands Business Forum said this was just one aspect of a wider problem with anti-social behaviour in the Docklands area that has gotten worse in recent years.

He said local businesses were noticing increased aggression and empowerment by those committing crimes, and people feeling threatened on their way to work.

The Jeanie Johnston ordinarily operates tours throughout the day from Friday to Sunday, facilitating 40 people per day under Covid-19 restrictions.

Customers booked in for tours over the next three days will be refunded, and it is hoped that the ship will be back in business next week with added security.