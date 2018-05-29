Jastine's parents prepare to take her body home

Jastine Valdez's heartbroken parents will today take their daughter's remains back to the Philippines for burial.

Mark Congdon, honorary consul for the Philippines in Ireland, said he will travel with Teresita and Danilo Valdez to the Philippines for the funeral service.

Ms Valdez (24) was abducted and murdered by evil killer Mark Hennessy on May 19. The father-of-two dumped her body in an area of heavy gorse off Puck's Castle Lane in south Dublin. The following day Hennessy was shot and killed by gardaí following an extensive manhunt.

A memorial service for Ms Valdez was held at the weekend. Mr Congdon told those present that Ms Valdez's parents have shown incredible compassion in the face of heartbreak. "Tess and Dani understand this horrific pain and have shown incredible strength, understanding and sympathy for their plight while in the midst of the worst calamity imaginable.

"Their depth of strength and empathy is both formidable and understanding," he said. Mr Congdon said that accountancy student Jastine will live on through those who knew her. "Filipino and Irish, hand in hand, in solidarity, compassion and grief," he added.

Read more: Jastine murder: Gardai anxious to speak to bus passengers as they continue search for her bag Gardaí investigating the murder last night issued an appeal to the public for information - particularly about Jastine's blue shoulder bag which was purchased in 'Next'. The bag contains an iPad mini, Bershka jacket, Nike runners, a Leap card, makeup, lip balm and purple reading glasses with a pink tint. Investigating gardaí are also anxious to speak to any passengers who travelled with Jastine on the 185c bus on May 19 last.

Anyone with information should contact Bray garda station on 01-6665300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Irish Independent