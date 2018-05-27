Jastine's killer Mark Hennessy cremated after private funeral ceremony

The remains of Mark Hennessy who abducted and murdered Jastine Valdez were cremated yesterday after a private funeral service in Dublin.

Although the funeral arrangements were not made public, more than 100 relatives and friends of the Hennessy family attended the funeral.

There was a low-key presence of plainclothes detectives at Mount Jerome crematorium where immediate family arrived in two limousines. A single wreath was placed on the coffin which had been brought directly from a funeral home in Bray.

While Hennessy's heartbroken family is said to be struggling to come to terms with his shocking actions, a massive garda investigation continues. The Garda Siochana Ombudsman (GSOC) released details about the fatal shooting of Hennessy by a south Dublin-based detective last Sunday night.

It said Hennessy was shot dead in his car and had wounds consistent with self-harming. The incident was caught on camera footage from a garda traffic car at the scene.

"A garda service weapon was recovered from the scene. The remaining ammunition and one spent cartridge was located in the firearm," a GSOC spokesperson said. "A Stanley knife was subsequently recovered from the vehicle, the Nissan Qashqai, which had been the subject of a garda alert."

The spokesperson confirmed that a post-mortem examination showed Hennessy was shot in the shoulder.

