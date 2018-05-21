Jastine Valdez is very close to her parents, so it was no surprise they quickly called gardaí when she didn’t arrive home as expected.

Jastine Valdez is very close to her parents, so it was no surprise they quickly called gardaí when she didn’t arrive home as expected.

Jastine Valdez: Student settled easily into life in Ireland after family’s move from the Philippines

As an only child, the 24-year-old was regularly in contact with both her mother and father – either by phone or social media, such as Facebook.

Her lack of such contact with her family was described as highly unusual by gardaí investigating her disappearance. Jastine is single and doesn’t have a boyfriend and apparently wasn’t planning to meet a friend or anyone after work.

So her parents alerted gardaí as soon as they couldn’t contact their daughter on Saturday night and feared the worst about her. The Valdez family had moved from the Philippines to Ireland just three years ago.

The family settled in the idyllic village of Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, and Jastine easily readjusted to her new life here. It’s understood that she was an accountancy student. To supplement her income, it’s believed Jastine took up a part-time job in nearby Bray, Co Wicklow.

After work, she regularly walked the short journey from the bus stop to her home. Jastine is five feet tall and is described as being of slight build, long black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark jacket, grey leggings and runners.

Disappearance

A worker at the popular Poppies café in the village square said her disappearance from the quiet, peaceful village near the picturesque Powerscourt Estate was “the talk of the town” yesterday.

The worker said he was shocked when he saw photos of the Asian student in the media when reports of her disappearance emerged on Saturday. “Her face looks very familiar but I don’t know her,” he said.

Online Editors