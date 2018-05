Jastine Valdez case: Gardaí reveal new details of Mark Hennessy's movements over weekend

Gardai investigating the death of 24-year-old Jastine Valdez have released new details of the movements of Mark Hennessy over the weekend.

Issuing another appeal to the public, gardai said that they are particularly interested in the movement a black Nissan Qashqai, registered number 171 D 20419, and the driver of this vehicle Mark Hennessy, between 5pm on Saturday and 8pm on Sunday.

Jastine Valdez, 24, from Enniskerry (Garda Press Office/PA)

Hennessy is described as 176 cm (5’9’’), of slight build and balding and he was wearing a dark coloured tee shirt, blue jeans and grey runners at the time. Gardaí believe he was "effectively all over the south Dublin, Wicklow area" on Saturday and Sunday after the abduction of Jastine Valdez.

They also said it is likely he would have stopped for food or petrol in those hours. Gardai say they would particularly like to speak with people who were in the Dalkey, Killiney, Ballybrack, Sallynoggin, Cherrywood, Rathmichael areas.

The search for Jastine Valdez (right) who is believed to have been abducted by Mark Hennessy (left).

They say the car may have stopped at restaurants, cafes, petrol station shops or bars in those areas. Gardai are also asking people who were in the area and who have dash cam footage to contact them.

Read More: Paul Williams: Detectives face complex task of tracking Hennessy's secret life Investigation Jastine Valdez, 24, was spotted being bundled into a black jeep in Enniskerry at approximately 6.15pm on Saturday.

The black Nissan Qashqai driven by Mark Hennessy is surrounded by unmarked garda vehicles after he was spotted in Cherrywood and shot by armed officers. Photo: Arthur Carron

A body, believed to be that of Ms Valdez, was found in a disused golf course in Rathmichael at 3.30pm on Monday.

A post-mortem today revealed that Ms Valdez died of manual strangulation.

Gardai now believe that Ms Valdez' suspected abductor and killer, Mark Hennessy, may have killed her within an hour of the abduction before dumping the body in the remote location. An eyewitness is reported to have seen a woman in a distressed state in a car on the M11 at approximately 7pm on Saturday.

Gardai are now investigating the possibility that Ms Valdez was murdered shortly after this sighting. Independent.ie can also reveal that tragic Ms Valdez was murdered near the scene where her body was dumped.

Father-of-two Hennessy, 40, was shot and died on Sunday night after being confronted by an armed Garda detective. Gardaí are also investigating reports that Hennessy was socialising in a pub in the Ballybrack area on Saturday night. It is believed he went drinking just hours after Ms Valdez's abduction.

It has now emerged the murder suspect left a note covered in blood in his car in which he told gardaí he had dumped the Filipino woman's remains in the Puck's Castle Lane area of Rathmichael in south Dublin. Read More: Jastine Valdez killed 'less than an hour' after apparently random abduction, gardai believe Following a large-scale search operation involving gardaí and the Defence Forces, her body was found in gorse in the Rathmichael area of south Dublin, almost 48 hours after being abducted. Deputy State Pathologist Linda Mulligan was due at the scene last night to carry out a preliminary examination of the body and formal identification was due to take place.

Gardaí have not yet established a connection between Hennessy and Ms Valdez and investigators at this stage believe the abduction was a random attack. Witnesses - who included a 12-year-boy - reported seeing a woman being punched by a male and then forced into a black Nissan Qashqai along the Kilcroney Road, Enniskerry, at 6.15pm on Saturday. Later that evening, the family of Ms Valdez reported her missing and gardaí established a link between the reported abduction and the young woman's disappearance.

A number of appeals were issued on Sunday, and a Garda manhunt resulted in Hennessy being found at a car park in Cherrywood, south Dublin. It is understood that the murder suspect was self-harming and also attempted to attack a garda before he was shot by an armed detective from a south Dublin station. He was struck in the arm and head and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. A Gsoc investigation has been launched into this incident, and the garda in question has been receiving support from colleagues.

The experienced detective, who is originally from Wexford, has been described as a highly respected officer who has never faced any disciplinary issues. It can also be revealed that Hennessy appeared in court just last Monday to face a number of charges relating to drink driving and leaving the scene of an accident. This related to an incident in Bray in September of last year, when he crashed into another motorist.

He was due to re-appear in Bray district court on June 11 in relation to the matter. Anyone with information should contact Bray Garda Station on 01-6665300 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

