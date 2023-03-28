Jason Corbett’s children set to give evidence at murder retrial of Tom and Molly Martens

The US court case is scheduled to start on June 26

Tom Martens (left) and his daughter Molly Martens claim they killed Jason Corbett (inset) in self-defence. They were found uninjured at the scene.

The two children of Irish businessman Jason Corbett are to be called as prosecution witnesses to counter new evidence presented in a US murder retrial by their father’s killers, Tom and Molly Martens.

Jack (18) and Sarah Corbett (16) both indicated to prosecutors nearly two years ago that they were willing to offer testimony at the North Carolina retrial of the father and daughter on second-degree murder charges.

Jack and Sarah have already given sworn depositions to North Carolina prosecutors.

A deadline for prosecution and defence legal disclosures has passed. Judge David Hall said the next scheduled hearing in the long-running retrial process is on June 12, when pre-trial motions will be dealt with.

These are expected to clarify what new evidence the retrial will deal with compared to the original 2017 hearing.

However, until the entry of such new evidence is confirmed, it remains unclear if and when Mr Corbett’s children will offer rebuttal testimony at the retrial, which is scheduled to start on June 26.

Judge Hall imposed a strict gag order on everyone associated with the case and warned that he will take immediate contempt proceedings against anyone who ignores his directive.

As a result, neither prosecution nor defence officials will make any public comment. Mr Corbett’s family have also declined to comment.

A source close to the family insisted they retain full confidence in the North Carolina justice system and Davidson County prosecutors.

“They want all doors to future appeals closed, so they are not perturbed by the change of venue,” the source said. “The family believes justice will be served in Winston-Salem (Forsyth County), the same as was served in Davidson County in 2017. The location of the retrial may change but the evidence does not change.”

Last month, Judge Hall granted a defence motion for the retrial to be transferred out of Davidson County in North Carolina. All hearings are now being held in Winston-Salem.

Prosecutors strongly opposed the transfer. They insisted a fair and impartial jury could be selected in Davidson County, where the pair were convicted of the second-degree murder of the father-of-two following a four-week trial in 2017.

Mr Corbett was 39 when he was killed. He was beaten to death on August 2, 2015 in the bedroom of his North Carolina home. A metal baseball bat and concrete brick was used in the attack by his American-born second wife and his father-in-law, a retired FBI agent and former intelligence operative for the US Department of Energy.

The Irish widower’s family were adamant the attack was sparked by a row over control of Jack and Sarah. Tom and Molly Martens insisted they acted in self-defence, though both were found uninjured at the scene by police.

Defence lawyers appealed to Judge Hall to transfer the retrial hearing to Forsyth County. Mr Martens’ lawyer, Jay Vannoy, told the pre-trial hearing “the Irish” were behind the social media campaign.

“I will say that the Irish who started this campaign did a fabulous job,” he said. “They controlled the narrative... that Molly Corbett and Tom Martens were these murderers.”

Judge Hall said he was “troubled” by the sheer scale of publicity the case has attracted and its impact on potential jurors for the scheduled retrial.

“I have never seen coverage and public reaction to the extent that I have observed in this case,” he said.

Judge Hall said he became aware of the publicity when he was appointed to deal with the retrial two years ago.

“It has troubled me from the very beginning.”