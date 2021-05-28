James Vincent McMorrow to play first Irish concert after pandemic in Iveagh Gardens

James Vincent McMorrow will play the first gig at the Iveagh Gardens.

James Vincent McMorrow will play the first concert held in Ireland since the start of the pandemic at the Iveagh Gardens on June 10.

The outdoor event will host a maximum of 500 people and is being organised by the National Concert Hall.

The concert will be the first of many pilot events held over the course of the summer, with crowds at sporting events as well as indoor and outdoor cultural events being trialled.

The pilot events organised by the Government are to learn how events with large crowds will work as Ireland emerges from lockdown. It is believed rapid antigen testing prior to entry will play a key role in the hosting of these events, with a negative result required to gain entry.

The singer-songwriter from Dublin took to Twitter this evening to confirm he would be playing in his hometown next month. He said he was going to “blow the imaginary roof off the Iveagh Gardens”.

“Lot of special days in my life as a musician, 10th of June might top them all. Getting to play the 1st show back in after 18 months of nothingness, I take that so seriously, I'm gonna blow the absolute (imaginary) roof off the Iveagh Gardens!,” McMorrow said.

Other events that are scheduled for the summer include 1,200 people attending Leinster and the Dragons at the RDS on June 11, while 1,000 can attend Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps at the Tallaght Stadium and 600 can attend Cork v Cabinteely in Turners Cross on the same evening.

3,000 spectators will be allowed to attend the Camogie National League Finals at Croke Park on Sunday, June 20, three days before 500 can attend an indoor Opera at the University of Limerick Concert Hall. This will be the first indoor event under the pilot programme.

A second indoor event will be held at the INEC in Killarney on June 26, which 200 people can attend while 400 people can spectate at the National Athletic Championships on the same day.

Approximately 3,500 people will take to the Phoenix Park for a music festival on June 26, which will be a fully-seated event.