James Lowe pops question to long-term girlfriend Arnica

Leinster and Ireland winger James Lowe has just tackled an engagement after proposing to long-term partner Arnica Palmer.

The New Zealander (29), who signed for Leinster in 2017 after he passed up on his original dream of playing for the All Blacks, was all smiles as he announced the happy news on his social media.

Sharing a pic with his other half as she revealed her engagement ring, with their dog on his knee, he captioned it: “I’m licking my lips too son.”

He and Arnica, who works as a legal executive with Bank of Ireland, have been living in Ireland for four years and dated previously while both living in New Zealand before taking the plunge and moving over here together.

He has credited her with being a huge support during his time here with Leinster.

Lowe said that it has been difficult for them to be so far away from their native country but they have settled in nicely to the Irish lifestyle.

“We both really enjoy Ireland, the people and the countryside, which we have been able to experience a bit more,” he said.

“Yes, we do miss home, and with the whole Covid situation it’s nice to know New Zealand is actually safe in terms of our family and everyone back there.

“They haven’t had to experience what we’ve had to go through over here. We miss home, but we definitely enjoy life on this side of the world.”

Lowe, who is an ambassador for Gourmet Burger Kitchen, recently told independent.ie how it can be very tough for international players like he and CJ Stander, who quit Munster for his native South Africa last summer.

“Being over here is cool and dandy and you get to live a fairly nice lifestyle but you miss wedding anniversaries, you miss birthdays, you miss nephews and nieces growing up,” he said.

"There’s heaps of little things going on behind the scenes that people don’t really take into account. It is tough but we are enjoying life over here at the moment.”



