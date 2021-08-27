| 13.2°C Dublin

Jailed killer Pat Quirke set to miss funeral of his mother

Pat Quirke and his wife Imelda leaving court in Dublin in 2019. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Catherine Fegan

Killer Patrick Quirke will not be leaving prison to attend the funeral of his mother, who died earlier this week.

Quirke, of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, was convicted in 2019 of the murder of popular DJ Bobby Ryan, who was also known as Mr Moonlight.

His mother Eileen, who was in her late 80s, passed away earlier this week.

