Jackson warns critics after trial: 'I'll sue you'

In the wake of the not guilty verdicts in the Ulster rugby rape trial, legal representatives for the player say they are "monitoring everything" including "social media commentary, WhatsApp, Google searches". This also includes protest marches held around the country.

"We are setting down a marker," Mr Jackson's solicitor in Belfast said.

Lawyers for Mr Jackson initiated High Court proceedings on his behalf against Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Riordáin over a Twitter post in the wake of the unanimous acquittal earlier this week.

In his tweet, the politician referred to "smug, well-connected middle-class boys."