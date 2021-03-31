U2’s The Edge, one of more than 1,200 artists taking part in this year’s Incognito online art sale in aid of the Jack and Jill Foundation

Tracy and John Carroll with Willow (4) and Noah (6) at their home in Kells, Co Meath. Photo: Marta Nash Photography

When Tracy and John Carroll went to bring their four-day-old baby Willow back to their Co Meath house, they were told she may not even survive the journey home.

Due to a brain injury at her birth on December 1, 2016, she was born with quadraplegic cerebral palsy, which means all her limbs are affected, and her parents were told she would not survive.

Life support was removed but tiny Willow defied all the odds by clinging on and she was brought home under palliative care and, for her distraught family, it was “very much touch and go”.

The early days back at home were all a blur for Tracy and she said trying to get their heads around having a baby with 24-hour care needs was very difficult.

“It was just manic, I just wanted to disappear. I hadn’t a clue; when this is handed to you you’ve no idea what you’re doing. Then we had Noah to look after too, he wasn’t even three.”

Tracy, whose son Noah is now six, clearly recalls the moment that Anne Reilly, a specialist children's liaison nurse with the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation, stepped into their house.

“Calm just descended on the whole situation. She took over and made sense of everything,” she said.

She also assigned them a nurse to support them, Catherine Fullerton, who has been with them since Willow was three-weeks-old and says she is like a second mum to her. She has her for sleepovers at her home nearby and looks after her every Monday from 8am.

Now four-years-old, Willlow uses a wheelchair, has to be peg-fed, has limited sight and is on medication for epilepsy and is also prone to chest infections.

She cannot be left for a moment on her own as she is prone to aspiration and Tracy said that without the support of the Jack and Jill Foundation, she does not know how she would have coped.

“You’re literally standing on the edge and it’s so easy to tip over and you don’t feel there’s any way back. And that’s where Jack and Jill come in, they just stretch out a hand and they pull you back in and they guide you through absolutely everything. There is nothing they wouldn’t do for you,” she said.

She describes Willow as a “very happy child” who loves listening to opera and has a cheeky side to her as well.

However, the pandemic has decimated funding for the organisation, with a skilled nurse like Catherine costing €16 an hour. Yet the time that gives them as a family is priceless.

"It means I can put Noah in the car and go down to the bog or go grocery shopping or even go for a walk with John and hold hands. It’s all these tiny things that people take for granted like having a shower or lying down for an hour or writing those seven emails you’ve been meaning to do for six months,” she said.

"So when you donate to Jack and Jill, you’re buying time for a family like ours, who wouldn’t have that time otherwise. I honestly don’t know how I would have coped without them.”

Next month will see the organisation hosting an onlinefundraiser via an art auction which sees 1,200 contributors creating a postcard-size original artwork for Incognito 2021 for €60.

A host of celebrities have come on board including U2’s The Edge, Bob Geldof, Tommy Tiernan and Don Conroy and all artists’ identities are kept secret until after the sale. Taking place online on April 22 at 10am via www.incognito.ie, last year’s even sold-out within minutes.

Online Editors