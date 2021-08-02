Jabs to be offered to group aged 12-15 as thousands attend walk-in centres

The Covid-19 vaccine will be offered to 12- to 15-year-olds “within days” of registration opening.

Damien McCallion, HSE lead for the vaccination programme, said it was hoped to open up the registration process within the next two weeks.

The announcement comes as thousands of young people attended walk-in vaccination centres over the weekend.

On Saturday alone, 10,000 people attended, around two-thirds of whom were aged between 16 and 19 years old.

Mr McCallion said: “Two key things we have to do in order to roll-out the programme for younger people is, there are rightly very significant obligations set out in terms or public information and individual information for parents and children and that is being developed by our National Immunisation Office at the moment.

“Secondly it involves substantial changes to our IT systems, so although we had a sense this was coming and we had started working on that, systems were based on an adult-based system initially.

“We would expect to open within the next two weeks. We would hope to announce the date for that this week coming and the first doses then

will be within days,” he told Newstalk’s On the Record with Gavan Reilly show yesterday.

He said the vaccine will be rolled out to this age group in vaccine centres, pharmacies as well as being administered by GPs.

He added that a lot of young people had attended walk-in vaccination centres over the weekend.

However, there were also people across other ages who previously had opportunities to get vaccinated, but for a variety of reasons did not take it up.

“There has also been positive feedback from parents, people who are self-employed, also a lot of holidaymakers who would have taken their first dose in their holiday destination and will get their second dose close to their home address in a number of weeks’ time,” he said.

He reminded people that the walk-in centres are for people receiving their first vaccine dose and people do not have to register before attending.

It comes as 1,098 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday. A total 163 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, 26 of whom were in intensive care units.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid told RTÉ News that of the around 10,000 people who attended the walk-in centres on Saturday, around 5,000 were not registered on the HSE’s portal, and around two-thirds were aged between 16 and 19.

“There were people across all ages coming through, with one 83-year-old coming into our centre in Sligo,” he added.

Mr Reid said the HSE had particularly focused on the bank holiday weekend to operate the centres, although they now expect to use them again in a “targeted” way.

“Due to the success of it, we are looking at how we will utilise it now going forward,” he said.

A total of 27 walk-in clinics will operate today at locations around the country.

Meanwhile, in relation to planning for a winter booster vaccine campaign, Mr Reid said: “The expectation is that they would be done in conjunction with flu vaccines throughout the winter season.

"We will take good strong advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee in terms of that, but we do expect to see them being done in conjunction with each other.”

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said on Saturday that we had reached “the milestone of 300,000 cases reported in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic”.

But he added: “We have also seen how solidarity continues to be the hallmark of our response with young people across the country lining up to get vaccinated, both to protect themselves and to play their part in protecting the community.

“I strongly urge anyone eligible for a vaccine to come forward and avail of the opportunity as soon as possible.”