'I've sent money home, I'm not a criminal'- Nigerians in Ireland react to Noel Grealish money remarks

Noel Grealish, who was at the centre of another racism row in September, asked the Taoiseach whether “astronomical” amounts of money leaving this country were being monitored.

He demanded to know what mechanisms are in the place to ensure money going to Nigeria “is not the proceeds of crime or fraud”.

Nigerians in Dublin have responded to Mr Greaslish's comments saying that they are "rasict" and come from "preconceptions that he has" about Nigerians being involved in fraud.

The Galway TD quoted figures from the World Bank which show €3.54bn has been sent to Nigeria over the past eight years. Lavender Odinaka Ekweremadu, said however, that when broken down this figure reflects much smaller amounts incrementally sent home by Nigerians like him.

"Everyone sends money back to their country. It's normal for people to try to help their loved ones. It's not like the money is stolen and sent back," the 25-year-old living in Dublin said.

"Of course I've sent money home. To my siblings, my friends, why wouldn't I? I'm not involved in any crime. I'm not a criminal. I know that the money I send back, my friends send back is all legitimate hard-earned money.

"It's normal so why would he subjectively just say Nigeria? It's racist. It doesn't make any sense. Of source it's racist. He's just hammering Nigeria. He called out four other countries but of course 'Nigeria is a very corrupt country' so it must be illegal money.

The Independent politician was at the centre of a separate racism row in September after he claimed African migrants “sponge off the system”.

Fatimah Toluwalope O Saheed (23) from Nigeria is living in Cabra. She said that Mr Grealish's comment come from a preconception he has of her compatriots, which she said every Nigerian has experienced in Ireland.

"The fact that he's driving the comments at a certain race of people comes from preconceptions that he has," the Griffith College Journalism and Public Relations graduate said.

"OK people do fraud, but there are a lot of Nigerians in Ireland that have come to Ireland, some people to study, some just for a better life. Some people are working three or four jobs just to help the people back home.

"The minimum wage back home is less than €100 a month so if I have someone back home who needs help or needs something, I have to send money back to them to help. I know someone who has come here on a loan. Where's the issue in her sending money back to pay for that lone."

"I don't think what he said was right. It's really not fair," sh added.

"People are working their asses off, paying taxes so that they can support the people back home. We come here to make ends meat but we are also putting money into the economy. My tuition was was over €13,000. That's going straight into the Irish economy.

"All Nigerians have experienced discrimination in Ireland. It takes us twice the already long time it takes an Irish person to find a house.

"Once you call about the house they ask you straight away what nationality you are when they hear your accent and they don't contact you back or they don't give you the house."

Mr Grealish's line of questioning was met with criticism earlier in the Dáil as other TDs attempted to shout him down.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger interrupted, saying: “This is disgraceful racism and should be called out.

“He’s suggesting people working here are criminals.”

She added: “Sit down, you’re a disgrace.”

Mr Grealish couched claims of racism, saying: "The question I'm asking is that the proper controls are in place."

