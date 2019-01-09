These pictures of piles of refuse show the shocking conditions residents in an estate in Swords Co Dublin have been living with since before Christmas.

'I've seen rats here' - residents' turmoil as uncollected rubbish piles up outside homes

Rubbish, which has attracted rats, has been accumulating in a bin shed and not collected, meaning a massive overflow into the common areas as each day goes by.

Piles of uncollected refuse at the Applewood Estate in Swords, Co. Dublin Photo: Tony Gavin

The problem got so bad that mounds of rubbish have been piling up along walkways and car parking areas in the Applewood area for weeks.

The waste company who are contracted to collect the rubbish, and the management company for the apartments affected, would not comment on the issue today, although it is understood some moves are being made to resolve the issue.

One resident told how the problem is being added to by local residents from nearby homes who dump their rubbish in the Applewood shed rather than pay for their own wheelie-bin service.

"People who have regular collections that they pay for are walking across the main road and dumping bags of rubbish in our bin area. They don't want to pay for their own bin collection so they dump here instead," said Joanna Mulewska.

"I have seen them do it in broad daylight. I have said it to them but they just ignore me," she added.

"This problem with no collections has been going on since before Christmas. It is terrible.

"The smell is getting worse, and I have seen rats here too running from the shed," Joanna explained.

"I have a young child and I am worried about the health issues. This has to stop. When I ring the management company I get no answer," she added.

