‘I’ve no voice, my head’s killing me,’ says New York GAA hero Mikey Brosnan after beating Leitrim in Connacht clash

The New York team celebrate their historic win over Leitrim at Gaelic Park. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Allison Bray

The party was still going on at teatime yesterday after New York made history by winning their first Connacht SFC championship match since they entered the competition in 1999.

