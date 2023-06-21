‘I’ve never met an Irish person I didn’t love’ – Maria Shriver on the Kennedy-Ireland love affair

The Kennedys and Ireland are synonymous with each other, hence why Maria Shriver was moved to tears as she asked to walk out with the country’s Special Olympics team in Berlin.

Ms Shriver (67), the daughter of founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver and the niece of John F Kennedy, was the talk of the Irish delegation as she mingled with athletes at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday night.

The love affair began when JFK became president in 1961, and visited his ancestral homeland in June 60 years ago, months before he was assassinated in November 1963.

And the grá is as strong as ever, Ms Shriver says.

“I thought it would be nice to walk out with Ireland. Ireland is home to my family, I’ve been there several times.

“They held the first international Special Olympics there in 2003, I was at that and it was such an incredible experience.

“I felt like the entire country was involved, I felt like the entire country knew about the Special Olympics,” she said.

“I’ve never met an Irish person I didn’t love, and I thought this would be a great country to walk out with.

“When I went down into the tunnel, one of the coaches said ‘welcome home’ and as soon as she said that, I knew I was exactly where I was meant to be.”

In the stadium, the delegates and Ms Shriver were met by a green wall of more than 500 Irish supporters in the stands.

“It was so moving I had tears in my eyes and I thought my mother would just be beyond excited and moved to see so much support from Ireland.”

Despite the generations “everybody in my family feels a close relationship to Ireland, to the Irish people and I think it goes both ways”, she added.

“I’d never see it as diminishing, I think we’ll always have a strong connection to Ireland, it’s our roots.”

It’s clear from comments made by Ms Shriver and her brother Tim (now the chairman of Special Olympics) in recent years that the movement has a huge appetite for the World Games to return to Ireland.

“Well, if they want them, that would be awesome.

“I mean, as I said, in 2003 what really struck me is every car I got into, every pub I went into, every home I went into, everybody on the street, everybody seemed involved in the Special Olympics, happy about it being there. The host towns were happy, people opening their homes, they opened their cars, they opened their pocketbooks. They opened their hearts

“I think, you know, Ireland I think was very proud of what it was able to accomplish. So it was a great moment for Ireland and a great moment for the athletes.

“A great moment for the other countries to come to Ireland and be welcomed like that and the music obviously with U2, Bono was incredible and so it was a hard act for other countries to follow.”

Ms Shriver has four children with film-star ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger, who also attended the 2003 games.

Despite a divorce in recent years, she says he is still a big supporter of the movement.

“Arnold is still involved with the Special Olympics and was instrumental in bringing it to Austria. He’s in lots of the pictures that were in the founding member thing. He’s been a big part of this and he’s family and everybody has a role here.

“There’s a big founders council of which our children are in, our nieces and nephews, so the younger generation is coming up and everybody who is involved in Special Olympics is family.”

Despite the strides made in recent years for people with physical and intellectual disabilities, there is still a long way to go, Ms Shriver insists.

“I think there’s tremendous stigma against people with intellectual disabilities.

“They don’t get jobs at the level of other people.

“They don’t marry, they don’t get included in friendship activities.

“I think while we talk about a loneliness epidemic, they know what that’s like way before the Covid epidemic they know about isolation way before the Covid epidemic and I think they know about what it’s like not to be seen, not to be valued, and I think that’s something that a lot of people are experiencing now.”

Asked would her mother be disappointed that almost 60 years on since she founded the Special Olympics there was still a stigma, she said it would have just been considered a challenge to overcome.

“I think she always looked at every barrier as a challenge to knock the barrier down and I think there will always will be barriers.

“That’s why there’s always room for people to push them down.

“There are barriers in this country, there are barriers in the United States or barriers in Ireland.”