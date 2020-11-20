‘I’ve had to rephrase some of my songs’ – Irish folk singer reveals how pulmonary fibrosis has affected her singing

Irish folk singer Moya Brennan has opened up about how pulmonary fibrosis, a disease which creates scarring on the lungs, has affected her singing.

Speaking on the Late Late Show tonight, she said that she has had to rephrase some of her songs as the illness has affected her breathing.

“It’s changed my breathing a bit so I’ve had to rephrase some of the songs,” she said.

“Singing is great because when you talk you use your lungs differently than when you sing.”

She was diagnosed three and a half years ago and while doctors have advised that she may need a double lung transplant, Ms Brennan said that she’s going to keep singing.

“So I have it now about going on three and half years and, believe it or not, they give you three to five years before you need a double lung transplant.”

“There’s people that have achieved longer with it and I’m going to just keep singing.”

The legendary musician, who has been nominated for two Grammys and has won an Emmy Award, said that the disease is “a bit sad to get” for a singer but she remains positive.

“To be singer and to get something like this, it's a bit sad,” she said.

“It’s made me see goodness in everything.

“You have to have a good outlook in life and see the joy of life. It’s a blessing just to be here.”

She was speaking as part of the supergroup Irish Women in Harmony, who appeared on tonight’s programme with a Christmas song, which they hope will be a Christmas Number One, named Together at Christmas.

The song was written by Irish singer and songwriter RuthAnne and the supergroup now features a ‘tween choir’ of girls aged under 12.

Online Editors