‘I’ve had every test under the sun, but we can’t come up with an answer’ – Charlie Bird puzzled by ‘bizarre’ ailment

Broadcaster Charlie Bird has spoken for the first time about the health problems that have plagued him since last March.

The retired journalist said leading doctors have not been able to diagnose the problem.

“At the end of March I realised I was having serious issues with my voice and the people around me could hear it too. They knew something was seriously wrong,” he told the Sunday Independent.

“The problem persisted throughout the summer and I have been to the top neurologists in the country — they are fantastic. I have had every test under the sun, but we can’t come up with an answer. You can hear it in my voice. It’s bizarre.”

It was clear from the phone interview that Bird’s speech had slowed and at times his words were became slurred.

A number of neurological conditions have been ruled out, including Parkinson’s and motor neurone disease.

“Apart from my voice, my health is great. I still walk 10 to 15 miles every day,” Bird said.

The 72-year-old, who retired from the national broadcaster in 2012 after nearly four decades, has declined to do any broadcast interviews because of the problem.

“My voice has been my livelihood for over 50 years and all of a sudden I feel I have lost my confidence to go on radio and TV,” he said. “But I understand I am a public figure and I am not going to hide away. When I go into shops or down to the local pub, I have to speak to people.”

On the outpouring of goodwill, he said: “I woke up this morning and there were thousands of messages of support on my Twitter page. I have been overwhelmed by the support out there. My family and friends, my former colleagues in RTÉ and of course my wife Claire have been incredible. When something like this happens, you need good people around you.

“My one bit of advice to anyone who is going through any health issues of their own is to listen to your doctor. Do not turn to Google.”

Asked if he was afraid, he said: “Everyone gets scared sometimes, but we have to learn to deal with crises when they come our way. There are a lot of people out there who have much more serious health problems than me.

“Look at the waiting lists in this country. There are over 900,000 people on waiting lists for serious operations.”